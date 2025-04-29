Bricklayer, carpenter: 10 players who engaged in casual jobs before their footballing career

Before they dazzled on the pitch and became household names, many football stars lived ordinary lives, working humble jobs to survive or support their families.

From bricklaying to beetroot factories, here are 10 footballers whose journeys to the top started far from the glamour of stadium lights.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Martial Artist

Long before he became a football icon known for his confidence and audacious goals, Zlatan Ibrahimovic trained in taekwondo. As a teenager in Malmo, Sweden, he attended classes at a local club called Enighet and earned a black belt. That discipline and physical edge would later define his powerful and fearless playing style.

Ibrahimovic went on to have a stellar career at top clubs including Ajax, Inter Milan, Barcelona, PSG, Manchester United, and LA Galaxy, becoming one of the most successful strikers of his generation.

2. Peter Schmeichel – Cleaner and WWF Sales Manager

Before rising to goalkeeping greatness, Peter Schmeichel worked as a cleaner and later as a textile and sales manager at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). His breakthrough came in 1987 when he joined Brondby, leading to a decorated career, most famously with Manchester United.

Schmeichel was instrumental in United’s historic 1999 treble-winning season, cementing his status as one of the best goalkeepers the Premier League has ever seen.

3. Jamie Vardy – Medical Splint Technician

Known for his rags-to-riches story, Jamie Vardy worked in a factory producing carbon fiber medical splints before turning professional. He played non-league football and juggled shifts until his big break came in 2010.

Vardy became a symbol of Leicester City’s fairy-tale Premier League triumph in 2016, earning international recognition with England.

4. Charlie Austin – Bricklayer

After being released by Reading’s academy, Charlie Austin took up work as a bricklayer to make ends meet. His persistence paid off when he made his professional debut in 2009.

Austin would go on to score goals for clubs like Swindon Town, Burnley, QPR, and Southampton, becoming a respected Premier League striker.

5. Miroslav Klose – Carpenter

Told he wasn’t good enough for football, Miroslav Klose began an apprenticeship as a carpenter. But he never gave up on his dream, eventually making his professional debut with Kaiserslautern in 1998.

Klose’s determination took him all the way to becoming Germany’s all-time leading World Cup scorer, playing a key role in their 2014 World Cup victory.

6. Ian Wright (Labourer) – England

Wright didn’t sign his first professional contract until age 22. Before that, he worked as a laborer and served a short stint in prison for unpaid fines. He was eventually discovered while playing for non-league Greenwich Borough.

7. Junior Messias – Fridge Deliveryman

Before joining AC Milan, Junior Messias juggled amateur football with working as a fridge deliveryman in Italy. He played for a team formed by Peruvian immigrants before being spotted by scouts.

His story is one of perseverance, rising from obscurity to play for seven-time Champions League winners AC Milan.

8. Carlos Bacca – Bus Conductor’s Assistant

Carlos Bacca once worked as a bus conductor’s assistant in Colombia while nu

rturing his football ambitions. His talent eventually saw him move to Europe, where he played for top clubs like Sevilla, AC Milan, and Villarreal.

He was part of Sevilla’s Europa League-winning sides and became a mainstay for the Colombian national team.

9. Chris Smalling (Waiter and non-league player) – England

Smalling played non-league football while studying and working part-time as a waiter before he was picked up by Fulham, then later Manchester United.

10. Victor Osimhen (Street hawker in Lagos) – Nigeria

Before making it big, Osimhen sold sachet water and other goods on the streets of Lagos to support his family. His talent was spotted through grassroots football and he rose through the ranks to play in Europe and win the Serie A with Napoli.

Vanguard News