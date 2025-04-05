5 footballers born into rich families

This article highlight five footballers who were born into rich families

By Enitan Abdultawab

A lot of football players have always shared their heart-rendering stories of how they endured a difficult family life and background while growing up.

This was because they were not born with a silver spoon in their mouths and had to suffer actualizing their dreams as footballer through grit and determination.

In the same vein, there are a couple of footballers who had it quite easy to reach the pinnacle of their careers because they were born into rich families.

This article highlight five (5) of these players who were born into rich families.

Mario Balotelli

While Mario Balotelli was not born directly into a rich family because his parents were Ghanian immigrants, he was adopted and raised by Italian natives, Francesco and Silvia Balotelli, both of them are very rich.

Although very controversial during his playing stints, Balotelli was one of the best strikers during his time. He played in several clubs including Manchester City, Liverpool, Inter Milan, AC Milan and so on.

Gerard Pique

It is no surprise that Pique’s invested interest in the politics of Barcelona is a background interest of what he was born into. The former Barcelona man was born and raised into a family of wealth. His father was a vibrant lawyer and business tycoon while his mother held a stake at a very popular hospital. In fact, his grandfather was once a vice-president of FC Barcelona.

After a short stint at Manchester United, the Spaniard returned to Barcelona in 2008 and helped the club win trebles in 2008–09 and 2014–15. He appeared in 616 competitive matches for the club and won 31 major club titles, including nine La Liga trophies and three UEFA Champions League titles.

Andre Pirlo

Andre Pirlo was confirmed to own some fortunes, including a big vineyard, even before he became a professional footballer. He once said that he never talked about money while he grew up.

Andre Pirlo stints in the Serie A would be remembered in Juventus. During his four seasons in Turin, he won four Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, and two Supercoppe Italian, also reaching the fourth UEFA Champions League final of his career during his final season with the club. Over 20 seasons in Italy, he made 493 appearances in Serie A.

Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris enjoyed an affluent upbringing as his mother was a lawyer and his father was an investment banker.

The former Tottenham Hotspur joined Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in 2012 and played for the team for more than 400 games in 11 seasons. He was named captain in 2015 and helped the team advance to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. In 2024, he signed with Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC.

Kaka

Kaka was born into a family that enjoyed some fair share of affluence as the Brazilian’s father was an engineer and his mother, a teacher.

Kaka was one of the most brilliant players of his generation, and was a 2007 Ballon D’or Winner. He played for AC Milan, Real Madrid, and AC Milan again before he later moved to Orlando City in America and back to San Paulo in Brazil.

Vanguard News