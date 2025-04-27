BACCIMA appoints new Director General, 3 others to bolster strategic leadership

By Esther Onyegbula

In a major move to strengthen its leadership and drive regional economic development, the Badagry Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (BACCIMA) on Friday announced the appointment of a new Director General alongside three directors to oversee critical sectors of the organization for the next two years.

Engr. Seton M. Senu, FITD, Chief Executive Officer of SO TechAfrica Ltd, has been named the new Director General of BACCIMA. Announcing the appointments in Badagry, the President and Chairman of the Executive Council, Alhaji Yahaya Oladiran Idris, said the new leadership team brings a wealth of experience and expertise aimed at positioning the chamber for growth and greater impact.

“Engr. Senu is a seasoned engineer, entrepreneur, and digital transformation advocate with over two decades of experience in business innovation, project management, trade facilitation, and SME development,” Idris said. “We are confident that his leadership will drive the chamber to greatness.”

In addition to Senu, BACCIMA appointed three new directors:

Mr. Adagba Whenu as Director of Information Technology. Whenu, an experienced IT professional, brings a strong background in web development, digital strategy, and team leadership, with a focus on digital transformation and operational efficiency.

Mrs. Racheal Eyitayo Ariori as Director of Human Resources. Ariori is an accomplished industrialist and entrepreneur with over 20 years of leadership in agro-processing, packaging, and enterprise development. She also serves as Managing Director of several NAFDAC-certified brands and operates entrepreneurial training academies.

Mrs. Grace Abosede Laguda as Director of Benchmarking. Laguda, a respected educationist and entrepreneur, has over a decade of experience in the printing, sales, and agricultural sectors and serves as Director of Yinna Schools Limited.

Yahaya stated that the duties of the new DG and directors include providing strategic leadership in the planning and implementation of quality-based programs aimed at the growth of the chamber.

He urged BACCIMA’s esteemed members and the public to give the appointees the maximum support needed to function effectively in their new roles. He also noted that other vacant directorates would be filled as soon as possible.

“We are committed to stimulating investment opportunities for the region, working with ECOWAS member states, and ensuring our members enjoy exclusive networking and training opportunities.

“BACCIMA is a professional chamber of highly effective business leaders, committed to helping our members grow their businesses and positively influence society,” he said.

The President, Alhaji Yahaya, congratulated the newly appointed directors and urged them to work even harder.