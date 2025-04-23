Award of the titles of Barrister and Solicitor separately, by Afe Babalola

Chief Afe Babalola (SAN)

In the common law world, some countries maintain a split legal profession by separately recognising the roles of “barrister” and “solicitor”. This division stems primarily from historical ties to the British legal system and reflects differing responsibilities and professional pathways within the legal field.

Countries such as the United Kingdom (particularly England and Wales), Australia, Canada (especially in provinces like Ontario), Ireland, New Zealand and Nigeria uphold this distinction. In these jurisdictions, the legal profession is rooted in the age-long British model, where solicitors typically manage client relationships and preparatory legal work, while barristers focus on courtroom advocacy and litigation.

Although some regions within these countries have moved toward a fused profession, the enduring separation in others is sustained by legal tradition, regulatory structures and the perceived benefits of specialisation. In these jurisdictions, the legal profession is split, meaning barristers and solicitors have distinct roles and different training paths, though in some countries the split is becoming more flexible. The reasons for maintaining this division include promoting expertise, ensuring higher standards of advocacy, and facilitating client access to the most suitable legal service at different stages of a case.

Definition and relationship between Barristers and Solicitors

Barristers and solicitors are two distinct categories of legal practitioners in jurisdictions that maintain a split legal profession. A barrister is a legal professional who specialises in courtroom advocacy, litigation, and provide specialist legal opinions. Barristers often represent clients in higher courts and are skilled in oral argument and trial strategy.

A solicitor, on the other hand, generally handles legal matters outside the courtroom, including legal documentation, client advice, contract negotiation, and preparatory work for litigation. Solicitors are often the first point of contact for clients and may refer cases to barristers for specialised advocacy. Despite their differences, the two roles are interdependent; solicitors build and prepare cases, while barristers bring them to life in court. The synergy between the two roles is essential for the effective delivery of legal services in jurisdictions that maintain this dual structure.

The Call to Bar model in England and Wales: A broader practice and employability scope

The call to bar process in England and Wales offers a well-structured, robust legal training framework that fosters both specialisation and employability. Prospective barristers undergo the Bar Professional Training Course, BPTC, followed by a mandatory pupillage under experienced practitioners. This hands-on mentoring approach not only hones advocacy skills but also allows for early exposure to courtroom procedures and client interactions.

Importantly, the legal profession in England and Wales allows solicitors and barristers to switch roles under specific circumstances, increasing career flexibility and enhancing employability. Additionally, chambers and law firms provide structured routes to career advancement. This model supports a merit-based progression and creates more employment opportunities, allowing legal practitioners to navigate a wide range of career paths—from private practice to government, academia and international organisations. The emphasis on continuing professional development also ensures that legal professionals remain current with evolving laws and practices.

The dichotomy of roles and the case for a holistically trained Lawyer in Nigeria

The traditional dichotomy between barristers and solicitors has its merits—most notably in promoting specialisation and focused professional development. However, in a modern and complex legal environment like Nigeria’s, a good lawyer must be well-versed in both roles. The present challenges facing Nigeria, including insecurity, constitutional crises, commercial disputes, and human rights violations, demand lawyers who are not only skilled advocates but also strategic advisers and problem-solvers.

A lawyer with training in both advocacy and transactional law is better positioned to offer comprehensive legal solutions. This holistic approach reflects what Nigeria truly needs in this dispensation: a generation of versatile, principled and competent lawyers who can respond to multifaceted legal problems. The increasing globalisation of legal practice also demands Nigerian lawyers to be competitive and adaptive in both local and international settings. Hence, the legal education curriculum and professional training programmes must be restructured to emphasize both practical courtroom skills and solid foundational knowledge in corporate and regulatory law.

Delays in Law School admission in Nigeria and the value of dual qualification

In Nigeria, aspiring lawyers often face significant delays before gaining admission to the Nigerian Law School, a prerequisite for being called to the bar. These delays are due to limited capacity, administrative bottlenecks, and sometimes unclear admission procedures. Such interruptions hinder the academic and professional momentum of law graduates and contribute to an oversupply of law graduates awaiting professional qualification. Despite these challenges, the Nigerian legal profession’s structure—where lawyers are admitted as both barristers and solicitors of the Supreme Court—presents a unique advantage.

This dual qualification empowers graduates with a broad skill set, enabling them to function both as courtroom advocates and legal advisers. It widens their scope of practice, enhances job market competitiveness, and positions them favourably for both litigation and non-litigation roles in law firms, corporate organisations, public service and international institutions. Streamlining access to the Nigerian Law School while retaining this dual-capacity model is essential for maximising the potential of legal education and professional practice in the country.

Conclusion: A path toward a more efficient legal profession

The debate between maintaining a split profession or promoting a unified system is ongoing, but what remains clear is the importance of comprehensive legal training and accessible professional qualification. Nigeria’s legal system would greatly benefit from institutional reforms that reduce delays at the Law School level, increase funding and infrastructure for legal education, and promote merit-based entry into the profession. Furthermore, a dual-capacity qualification provides the best of both worlds and can serve as a model for producing world-class legal practitioners.

As legal systems evolve, the emphasis should shift toward competency, adaptability, and continuous development. Such reforms will not only strengthen the legal profession in Nigeria but also improve access to justice, enhance the rule of law, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

In addition, highly ranked universities that offer law education in Nigeria should be considered for accreditation to undertake bar training programmes. Delegating some of the bar training responsibilities to competent universities can help reduce the heavy burden on the Nigerian Law School, alleviate admission delays, and ensure a timely transition from academic study to professional practice.

This decentralised model—if well-regulated—can help improve quality, encourage innovation in legal training, and foster greater accountability. It also supports the broader reform agenda necessary to transform legal education and professional development in Nigeria into a more efficient, responsive, and globally competitive system.

