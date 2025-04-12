Atiku, El-Rufai, Tambuwal, others hold close door meeting with Buhari in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam met under closed doors with former President Muhammadu Buhari in his Kaduna home on Friday.

Also at the meeting were former Governor Jibrilla Bindow of Adamawa State; and former Governor Achike Udenwa of Imo State, among others.

Although full details of the meeting were not revealed to journalists, Atiku Abubakar who spoke in an interview, said “we came here on a courtesy and Sallah greetings visit to President Muhammadu Buhari .”

Asked why he came with chieftains of different political parties, he said, “I have the right to be friends to anybody, whether political or non-political, they are all my friends.”

Commenting on whether they had plans to form a major political opposition, he said, “there is plan for the major political parties to come together and form a strong opposition but it is not part of the visit.”

Earlier, Atiku in his verified social media handles, said they had a “wonderful time” with former President Buhari.

“As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for

the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations.

“Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour.”

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufa’i also told journalists that, “we are here to pay Sallah visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari because I was not around during the Sallah period.”