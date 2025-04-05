Arsenal draw at Everton to edge Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Arsenal’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta reacts on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on April 5, 2025. The game finished 1-1. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Arsenal’s small remaining hope of a first Premier League title for 21 years was further diminished after a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday.

Leandro Trossard’s opener for the Gunners was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty to leave Arsenal still 11 points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

The Reds now need just 11 points from their remaining eight games to secure a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had said the best preparation for his side’s Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Real Madrid would be to win on Merseyside.

But the Spaniard showed he had one eye on the visit of the European champions with his team selection.

Bukayo Saka was forced to wait for his first start since December as the England international was left on the bench alongside Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.

Despite also missing Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to long-term injuries, Arsenal were still the dominant force in the first 45 minutes.

However, it was from a rare Everton attack that the visitors took the lead on the counter-attack.

Raheem Sterling drove through midfield and fed Trossard who drilled an accurate low finish beyond Jordan Pickford for his first league goal since January.

Arsenal’s title bid, though, has been undone throughout the season by not scoring enough goals, even when Havertz and Jesus were fit earlier in the campaign.

Saka and Martinelli were introduced to add more firepower at half-time, but within seconds of the restart Everton were gifted a route back into the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly was penalised for a foul on Jack Harrison and referee Darren England pointed to the spot.

Ndiaye was made to wait by a lengthy VAR check to confirm the penalty award, but coolly sent David Raya the wrong way to level.

Raya was then forced into a fine save from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s powerful effort as Everton threatened to turn the game around.

But David Moyes’ men were ultimately grateful for a point as they sat back in the closing stages and relied on Arsenal’s wasteful finishing to cling on for a draw.

Arteta also threw on Odegaard in the search for a winner and the Norwegian should have done better when he turned Kieran Tierney’s pass wide.

Another inviting delivery from Tierney then found Mikel Merino, but Arsenal’s stand-in centre-forward’s goal streak came to an end as he headed wide.

Everton’s only defeat in their last 11 league games came in a bad-tempered 1-0 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday.

But despite the bad blood between the clubs, The Toffees did their local rivals a favour to edge Liverpool ever closer to sealing the title.

A point edges Everton up to 14th, now 15 points clear of the relegation zone.