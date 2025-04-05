Anxiety grips Bayelsa over planned rally

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State has been on the edge due to a planned rally by the group, ‘The New Associates’, led by PDP’s South South Zonal Secretary, George Turnah.

The flier for the rally scheduled for April 12, as earlier circulated on social media, was to host the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

This triggered outrage in the predominantly Ijaw speaking state, forcing the organisers to post online a fresh flier carrying the portrait of President Bola Tinubu and Wike, alongside that of the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Samuel Ogbuku apparently to calm frayed nerves.

Recall that Governor Douye Diri had strongly warned against the group’s plan to organise a rally or host Wike in his state. Given the recent political crisis in neighbouring Rivers State, the governor said the planned rally is a plot by a ‘PDP renegade’ to disrupt the peace in Bayelsa.

“As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State.

“Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted. I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state,” Diri warned.

Following Diri’s warning about security threats linked to the rally, security agencies in Bayelsa staged a show of force last Saturday, patrolling major streets in Yenagoa.

Saturday Vanguard learned that the display was aimed at ensuring the preparedness of security agencies in protecting lives and property.

Led by personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH under the Central Naval Command, the exercise involved officers from the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration Service, and Correctional Service. Armed personnel conducted motorcade patrols to demonstrate readiness to maintain peace.

But the organisers of the rally said there was no cause for alarm, insisting that the event would proceed as planned, assuring that necessary security notifications have been made, as required by law.

Turnah, who spoke with Saturday Vanguard on phone said the planned rally by the ‘New Associates group is to thank and celebrate Wike and President Tinubu stressing that attendance would be based on invitation with guests expected to wear special tags to prevent uninvited persons from infiltrating the gathering.

He said: “We are using the enclosure by the Tombia roundabout in Yenagoa which is usually used for musical shows during festive seasons because of its secured nature. Attendance will be based strictly on invitation and those attending would put on identification tag to prevent uninvited guests from infiltrating the venue.”

“The New Associate is a grassroot organisation. We want to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter and in doing so, we also want to do a rally to thank Mr. President for his choices of appointment of some notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State, which in our estimation are performing and doing very well. The event will also feature lots of Ijaw traditional and cultural musical performances, he added.

Turnah acknowledged internal disagreements within the PDP in Bayelsa but dismissed them as a “family affair” that would soon be resolved.

As tension heightens ahead of the planned rally, Diri, again on Wednesday, affirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly in respecting individuals’ fundamental rights.

However, he emphasized that maintaining peace and security in the state is paramount and will not be compromised.

“Let me make this clear, we are not a government that goes against the rule of law. We cherish and protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And in so doing, we abide by every bit of the Constitution.

“A state of emergency has been imposed in Rivers State. President Bola Tinubu has the power to do so. All we can do from our end is to see how we can bring lasting peace to Rivers State.

“Bayelsa and Rivers are sister states and whatever happens there has some degree of effect on our state and vice versa. And then some persons say they want to hold a mega rally and all that here.

“We are not yet in a political season. I am not stopping anybody from exercising his fundamental human rights. But as the chief security officer of the state and with information at my disposal, we must keep the peace of the state. Nobody should come and rock the peace and security of this state,” he said.

A former chieftain of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC worldwide, and commissioner for youths development, Alfred Kemepado also faulted the timing of the rally, given recent inflammatory statements made by Wike.

He said the state government was concerned that emotions were still high following the provocative comments and that any large gathering supporting Wike in the state could escalate tensions.

He also dismissed claims that the rally was about showing gratitude to President Tinubu for appointing Bayelsa indigenes to key government positions, noting that the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was appointed before Wike became a minister.

Kemepado recalled that late last year, the governor led a delegation to the Presidential Villa to thank President Tinubu for the appointments he made within the state.

“The rally being put together at Tombia roundabout is not a rally of gratitude. Forget about George Turnah; it is not a George Turnah thing; it is those playing the music from behind,” he said.

Notwithstanding the position of the anti rally elements, the organisers of the rally have the backing of some members of the PDP.

The situation is tense, with many worried about potential clashes between opponents and supporters of the planned rally.

