Anambra LP Primaries: Frontline aspirant John Nwosu withdraws, cites irregularities

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — In a dramatic development just hours before the Labour Party (LP) governorship primaries in Anambra State, frontline aspirant John Nwosu has formally withdrawn from the race, citing legal and procedural irregularities.

Nwosu, who was expected to contest the party’s ticket alongside Dr. George Moghalu, former Director General of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), announced his decision in a statement released Saturday morning.

According to him, the recent Supreme Court ruling that sacked Barrister Julius Abure as the party’s National Chairman has effectively rendered all activities under Abure’s leadership — including the ongoing primaries — null and void.

“After a diligent review of all the activities, illegalities, and indecent conduct by officials of the Labour Party at the national and state levels charged with the conduct of the governorship primary election for Anambra State, it is clear that they fell short of the provisions of the Constitution of our dear Labour Party, INEC guidelines, and regulations,” Nwosu stated.

He further alleged that the delegates’ list used for the primaries was manipulated and submitted at the last minute, undermining the credibility of the process.

“It is cogent and verifiable that no delegates’ congress took place in any of the 21 LGAs of Anambra State, and yet a list of purported delegates emerged. That list was altered several times and was only posted at the party secretariat eight hours before the primary’s scheduled start time, contrary to electoral guidelines,” he said.

Describing the process as “a charade,” Nwosu said he could not in good conscience participate in an exercise marred by what he termed “severe irregularities and illegalities.”

“I am convinced that my participation in the primary will lend credence to illegality, erosion of due process, and offend my sense of integrity, Christian values, and principles,” he stated.

He thanked his supporters across Anambra State and beyond for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing political aspirations through credible, transparent, and fair processes in the future.