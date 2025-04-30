Ambassador Benedicta honored with NYAGGI Golden role model award

By Nnasom David

In a proud and inspiring moment, Ambassador Benedicta Nkemdilim Olarinde — founder of Tastebudz Eastern & Riverine Food Company Ltd and Tastebudz Culinary Academy Lagos — has been awarded the distinguished NYAGGI Golden Role Model Award. This prestigious honor recognizes her outstanding dedication to youth empowerment and her commitment to fostering self-reliance among young people.

Amb. Benedicta has consistently championed the growth and development of her community through culinary education and skills training. Her work has enabled countless youths to acquire practical skills, build confidence, and pursue independent, meaningful lives. Her impact reaches beyond business — it is a testament to the transformative power of vision, mentorship, and compassion.

During the award presentation, Comrade Alabi Akeem Abiodun, National Coordinator of NYAGGI, praised Amb. Benedicta for her unwavering service and her influential role in shaping the lives of many young individuals. Her efforts, he noted, are laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient society.

In her acceptance speech, Amb. Benedicta expressed deep gratitude, attributing her achievements to divine guidance and the unwavering support of her partners and team. She also thanked the NYAGGI organization for the recognition, reaffirming her commitment to community service and youth development.

Speaking directly to young people, she shared key principles for success:

Acquire skills: Pursue knowledge and hands-on experience in your chosen field.

Be law-abiding: Respect societal rules and contribute to peace and order.

Become valuable: Strive to make a positive impact in your community and beyond.

With this award, Ambassador Benedicta Nkemdilim Olarinde solidifies her legacy as a role model — a beacon of hope and progress — inspiring the next generation to dream bigger and work harder.