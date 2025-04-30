Alleged money laundering: EFCC produces Aisha Achimugu in court

Credit: NAN

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja with the businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, as ordered by the court.

Achimugu, who was sandwiched by two female EFCC officers, arrived in court at about 11:35 am.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on Monday, ordered the industrialist, alleged to have fled the country, to honour the invitation by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday at noon.

Justice Ekwo, who gave the order in a short ruling, also ordered the EFCC, upon the appearance of Achimugu at its office, to return with her to court on Wednesday for a report.

Achimugu was, however, said to have been arrested by the EFCC’s operatives on her arrival abroad at about 5 am and kept in custody. (NAN)