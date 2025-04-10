Alarm Over Insecurity: Catholic Priests express concern for safety of Makurdi Bishop

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Makurdi Diocese, has raised the alarm over the safety of the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, following his recent testimony before the United States House of Representatives’ Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa.

During the hearing, Bishop Anagbe detailed the ongoing persecution of Christians and the persistent attacks and killings of Benue farmers by armed herdsmen. He urged the U.S. government to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Chairman of the NCDPA Makurdi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Joseph Beba, described growing rumours surrounding the Bishop’s safety as “deeply troubling.”

The statement read in part:

“The NCDPA Makurdi Diocese expresses grave concern over the increasing rumours regarding the safety of Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, and his priest, Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula, following the Bishop’s courageous and truthful statements about the persistent killings, violence, and displacement of innocent citizens in Benue State and across Nigeria.”

Bishop Anagbe, widely known for his commitment to justice, peace, and the sanctity of human life, has consistently used his voice to speak out against violence and atrocities—especially those targeting defenseless communities in the Middle Belt region.

“His pastoral concern for the suffering and displaced—particularly victims of violent herdsmen attacks and militia invasions—is not only a moral obligation but a Gospel imperative rooted in the defense of human dignity,” the statement continued.

Rev. Fr. Beba warned that there were disturbing suggestions that authorities might be planning to arrest or intimidate the Bishop upon his return to Nigeria.

“If true, such actions would constitute a dangerous assault on freedom of speech, religious liberty, and the fundamental right of a pastor to defend his flock.

We, the Catholic priests of Makurdi Diocese, stand firmly with our Bishop. He has spoken the truth—a truth many suffer in silence.

Our people are being killed and displaced daily. Their homes and churches are burned, their livelihoods destroyed. Where is the lie in what we have endured since 2001?”

He emphasized that the struggle was not about any single individual but rather the collective safety and freedom of their people.

“To target the Bishop is to attack the truth and deny the suffering of thousands who have been violently displaced.”

According to the statement, on March 28, 2025, Rev. Fr. Remigius Ihyula received a message from an embassy in Abuja warning that there “might be” an arrest warrant awaiting Bishop Anagbe upon his return.

“We strongly condemn any attempt to harass, silence, or harm Bishop Anagbe—or any religious leader who speaks truth to power,” the priests declared.

They called on the Nigerian government and security agencies to guarantee Bishop Anagbe’s safety and freedom, and urged the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), religious leaders, civil society, and the international community to remain vigilant.

“Silencing voices of conscience only deepens the wounds of injustice and emboldens perpetrators of violence.

The voice of the shepherd must not be silenced. The cry of the oppressed must not be ignored. Truth is not a crime. Advocacy for peace and justice must never be met with repression.”

The priests concluded with a strong affirmation of solidarity:

“We remain united in prayer, solidarity, and unwavering support for our Bishop and all victims of injustice across our land.

We stand with Bishop Wilfred Anagbe.

We stand for truth. We stand for justice.

We stand for the people of Benue State and all persecuted communities in Nigeria.”