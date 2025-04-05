5 practices that can get you deported from Canada

By Patrick Igwe

Canada has certain rules that apply to both temporary and permanent immigrants and the violation of these rules could lead to deportation.

Extra penalties could also be implemented; like denied access back into the country for a certain number of years.



Here are five ways you can become inadmissible in Canada and get deported:

1. Security Reasons



This is a broad topic and has a lot of law jargons attached to it, but in this article we would try to oversimplify it so as to make sense to the lay man. There are a couple of activities that make you inadmissible to Canada just by being linked to them, even if you haven’t committed a crime. Activities such as:



i. Spying (espionage) – Secretly gathering information for another country or group.

ii. Trying to overthrow the government (subversion) – Planning or helping to remove the government by force.

iii. Violence or terrorism – Being involved in acts that harm people or create fear.

iv. Being part of a dangerous group – Belonging to an organization involved in spying, violence, or terrorism.

2. Human or international rights violations



Human rights violations happen when a person or group is denied their basic freedoms and protections. These rights include things like safety, freedom of speech, fair treatment, and access to necessities like food and shelter.

You can be deported if you’re found out to have had the human rights of a person or people broken.

Examples of human rights violation Canada looks out for are;



i. War crimes – Harming civilians or prisoners during a conflict.

ii. Crimes against humanity – Large-scale mistreatment of people, like mass killings or slavery.

iii. Being a top official in a harmful government – Holding a high position in a government known for serious human rights abuses or facing international sanctions.

3. Committing a Crime



It goes without saying, if you’re convicted of committing a crime you can be deported by Canada or declared inadmissible. In Canada, if you’re involved in an organised criminal activity like; money laundering, people smuggling. This sort of criminal activity can lead to deportation. Also another crime frowned upon by Canada is ‘driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol’. If you have been convicted of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you may be deported or inadmissible to Canada for serious criminality.

4. Misrepresentation

This is another reason an immigrant can get deported from Canada. Canadian Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) allows for deportation if an immigrant is found out to have provided false information or withholding information that is directly related to decisions made under the IRPA.

5. Failure to comply with the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA)



There are a couple of laws under this act that operate under strict compliance. A few of these rules are;

i. Temporary residents must respect the conditions of their stay, which may include working without proper permits or staying longer in the country than your set duration.

ii. Permanent residents must have lived in the country for a required amount of time before receiving their permanent residence permit.

iii. People who have being deported before aren’t allowed to return to the country without proper written authorisation.

Canada has made these rules public for everyone to know and ignorance of the law is not an excuse to the law, so if convicted or caught breaking these rules, deportation is always on the table.

Vanguard News