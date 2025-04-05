5 pathways Nigerians with WAEC result can relocate abroad

As the “Japa” trend continues to gain momentum, many Nigerians with only WAEC or SSCE certificates wonder if they have viable options to relocate abroad.

While their paths may be more limited than those with higher academic qualifications, several practical routes remain open for them to explore.

1. Study Routes With Low Entry Requirements



Although WAEC alone may not be enough for direct university admission, there are alternatives:

Vocational & Foundation Programs: Countries like the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, and Ireland offer foundation programs and vocational diplomas that accept WAEC.

Community Colleges (USA & Canada): Some institutions accept WAEC, allowing students to start with a two-year program before transferring to a university.

Affordable Universities: Countries like Hungary, Turkey, and Poland have universities that accept WAEC for direct entry with relatively low tuition fees.

2. Work and Migration Programs



Several countries offer migration opportunities for low-skilled and semi-skilled workers:

United Kingdom: The UK’s Health & Care Worker Visa allows WAEC holders to work as care assistants with employer-sponsored training.

Canada: Temporary Foreign Worker Programs (TFWP) provide job opportunities in farming, hospitality, and caregiving.

Portugal & Poland: These countries have work visa pathways for jobs in construction, farming, and factories.

3. Scholarship & Exchange Programs



Although most scholarships require higher qualifications, some opportunities exist: Chevening, Erasmus, and Commonwealth Scholarships (for those who later complete a diploma). Germany’s Ausbildung Program, which offers fully funded vocational training with a stipend and accepts WAEC.

4. Relocation Through Family or Marriage



Having a spouse or close relative abroad can be a legal pathway through dependent or family reunification visas.

5. Tourism & Visit Visas With Legal Stay Options



Countries like Turkey, UAE, Georgia, and Schengen nations issue visit visas. Some travelers use this route to secure jobs and change their visa status, but they must comply with legal migration rules.

6. Learning In-Demand Skills for Better Chances



To increase migration opportunities, WAEC holders can learn skills such as: Caregiving (for UK and Canada); Welding, Plumbing, or Electrical Work (for Germany, Poland, and Portugal); Digital Skills (for remote jobs that can help finance migration).

