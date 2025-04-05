5 Best Essay Writing Services to Use in 2025

If you’re wading through an ocean of service providers and unsure of which to choose, you’ve come to the right place!

Over the past few months, we’ve been testing and researching dozens of essay writing companies. Our goal? To find ones that are unmistakably the best of the best. Why? To help students like you who just want top-notch academic assistance.

So if you want to avoid scammers and only spend with providers that are capable of delivering first-rate, A-worthy work consistently, we encourage you to read through our findings!

1. WriteMyEssays.net – Ranked #1 Best in the Industry

Summary of Service

Write My Essays currently offers more than two dozen services, most of which are related to writing or editing. An expert from this company could also complete math, science, or programming homework on your behalf.

This site caters to high school, undergraduate, and graduate students, and it promises 100% original content, 24-hour customer support, complete customer confidentiality, and much more.

Whether you’ve used one of these services before or this is your first time, navigating Write My Essays’ site is both simple and straightforward.

Usually, you’ll hear back from someone shortly (within 5 minutes) after placing an order. Write My Essays’ team is made up of 100+ experts, so it can help with basic and less common subjects.

If you’re ordering for the first time, you can enjoy 15% off your order. Regarding pricing, it’s not the lowest in the industry, but it’s affordable. Also, you’ll get three free revisions with your order.

Pros

Solid reputation for delivering top-quality work consistently

Wide variety of services

First-rate customer support

Discounts available

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No referral program



2. PaperHelp.org – The Runner-up

Summary of Service

Another popular site is Paper Help. Here, you can hire an expert to write an essay, edit a paper, or complete a calculation-based assignment on your behalf.

Like Write My Essays, Paper Help caters to high school students, undergraduates, and those in graduate programs. Moreover, each company offers similar services, and both utilize smooth and simple ordering processes.

But Paper Help is different in that it runs a pretty cool influencer program. If you have a big following on social media, and you promote this company, it’ll compensate you appropriately for a shoutout or two.

So why is this site behind Write My Essays? Mainly because it’s an upcharge-focused platform. This means you have to pay for things that other companies provide for free.

Still, since the work quality is consistently good, it wouldn’t be fair to place Paper Help any lower than number two on our list.

Pros

Simple writer selection process

Profitable influencer program

Numerous high-quality services available

Large team of writers

Cons

Upcharge-focused pricing structure





3. IvoryResearch.com – UK Students’ Top Pick

Summary of Service

When students in the United Kingdom need help with coursework, many of them turn to Ivory Research, as it has a solid reputation for delivering best-in-class results consistently.

One of its distinguishing qualities is its team of writers, most of whom hold a master’s or PhD. Another stand-out feature is its excellent dissertation writing service—one of the best in the industry.

Ivory Research has been serving clients both in and outside the UK for just over two decades, and today it’s offering dozens of services and standing by many ironclad guarantees.

Sure, it’s one of the more expensive services, but at least you never have to worry about getting your money’s worth when using Ivory Research.

Pros

Highly qualified and experienced staff

Great referral program

Top-notch customer support

Dozens of in-demand services available

Cons

Pricier than most of its competitors





4. EssayShark.com – Easiest Process for Beginners

Summary of Service

Next on our list is EssayShark, a company that’s been around for more than 14 years. Currently, it has more than 160 writers on its team, and it’s offering over two dozen services.

The process employed here is one of the simplest in the industry, and this is a major reason why EssayShark is often referred to as the most “beginner-friendly” platform of the bunch.

It also employs a unique order bidding system. Basically, the writers will bid for your job. However, if you don’t want to use this system, you can either select your own writer or have one assigned to you.

Pricing is more or less in line with the industry average, and the 24-hour customer support is standard.

Pros

Simple ordering process

Reliable customer support

Affordable pricing

Cons

Problems with the bidding system can occur



5. SpeedyPaper.com – Best Extras & Fast Delivery

Summary of Service

Last but certainly not least is SpeedyPaper, a company that consistently meets deadlines and often submits work well in advance of the due date.

Among other things, you can have one of their experts write an essay, edit a paper, or even take a multiple-choice exam on your behalf.

And unlike the other companies discussed thus far, SpeedyPaper offers unlimited free revisions, so this site is ideal for perfectionists.

Another distinguishing feature is the amount of extras available. Priority customer service, plagiarism/AI checks, top writer selection—you can get all that and more if you’re willing to pay a bit extra when you place an order with SpeedyPaper.

Pros

On-time and early delivery

Business writing services available

Lots of useful extras

Cons

Quality is inconsistent (but never terrible)





The Last Word

Now, before you start messaging the aforementioned providers, we’d like to remind you one last time why we spent many hours and used lots of resources to test and research dozens of paper writing companies.

It’s no secret that this industry is rife with subpar sites and outright scammers, and this upsets us greatly. After all, when you just want quality academic assistance, nothing’s worse than failing in this endeavor—AND losing money on top of that!

That’s why we did the hard work and put the time in to come up with this list. We hope you use it to find a company that can deliver the high marks you desire.

Good luck out there!