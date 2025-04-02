2 Nigerians arrested as Indian police bust international drug syndicate

The suspects presented before the media by the police in Hyderabad. Photo: Thehindu.com

By Bayo Wahab

Two Nigerians, Ugwu Ikechukwu (alias Emma) and Chukwu Ogbonna (alias Big Joe) are among the transnational drug trafficking and money laundering syndicate arrested in Hyderabad, India.

According to the Hindu Newspapers, the suspects were arrested by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Cyberabad Police during a sting operation in the Upparpally area on Saturday.

Fifteen grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, and ₹45,000 in cash were reportedly seized from them.

A Hyderabad-based money transfer agent, Mohd Mateen Siddiqui, accused of helping route proceeds from the illegal drug trade across borders, was also arrested.

The Indian police said other suspects who are yet to be arrested have been recognised with their names given as Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna, Syed Sohail Abdul Aziz, Syed Naseer Ahmed, Mohd Awaiz, Mohd Mateen, Syed Yousuf Haq, Anand Jain, Shantilal Suresh Kumar Jain, and Uttam Jain.

According to the police, the syndicate was led by a Nigerian national, Ebuka Suzee, who initially entered India on a tourist visa.

He was said to have set up a drug supply chain in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with his brother Franklin Uchenna and other associates to expand operations into the United States.

Investigators revealed that the gang’s mode of operation included using fake relationships to scam single American women into giving up their banking details to receive payments for drugs.

The funds were laundered through a local and international bank accounts network before being routed to Nigeria.

“Ebuka Suzee initially arrived in India on a tourist visa and built a network to supply drugs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with the assistance of his brother Franklin Uchenna. During this time, he developed connections with other accused individuals and extended his drug operations to the United States,” said TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya.

Eventually, the laundered money was delivered to Nigerian business people in Mumbai, who funnelled it back to Nigeria under the guise of the legitimate garment trade.

“This network ran through a well-coordinated chain. Each individual, from the peddlers to forex agents, was aware of facilitating illegal transactions,” said Shandilya.

The Indian Police said some of the gang members were arrested after a long-running undercover operation during which officers posed as buyers to trace the entire network.

Vanguard News