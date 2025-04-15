15-yr-old Kanyeyachukwu clinches Guinness World Record for largest art canvas

Kanyeyachukwu Okeke receives Guinness World Record for largest art canvas in the world by an individual on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a 15-year-old Nigerian artist, has broken the Guinness World Record, GWR, for the Largest Painting. He unveiled the world’s largest art canvas by an individual.

The record-breaking artwork, titled “Impossibility is a Myth,” was revealed in Abuja to mark the 2025 World Autism Awareness Day, WAAD.

The awe-inspiring canvas, measuring 12,303 square meters, is more than twice the size of a football field. It surpassed the previous record by nearly 3,000 square meters.

The unveiling at Eagles’ Square was attended by civil society groups, diplomats, traditional rulers, top government officials, and stakeholders in the arts and culture sector.

Tagbo-Okeke was presented with his GWR certificate during the event.

Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, lauded the young artist’s achievement. She called it a “historic and inspiring milestone” that demonstrated how age and challenges were no barrier to greatness.

She emphasised that every Nigerian, regardless of background or disability, had the potential to make valuable contributions.

Kanyeyachukwu’s father, Mr Tagbo Okeke, shared that his son’s journey started with his love for colour and a carefully structured routine to help him focus.

He noted that the theme of the artwork, “Impossibility is a Myth,” reflected the challenges they faced in creating such a large-scale painting.

UN present

Meanwhile, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Dr Mohamed Fall, was represented by Cristian Munduate of UNICEF at the event.

He highlighted the importance of disability inclusion in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Fall said it ensures equal access to opportunities for people with disabilities.

Sen. Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), lauded the achievement. He emphasised that children with autism could be productive and should be provided with specialised education and care.

He encouraged the government to invest more in the education of autistic children.

Also, Chikaodi Ofoegbu, Head of Retail at MTN Nigeria, also spoke at the event. He stressed the importance of creating an environment where innovation and inclusivity thrived, urging all Nigerians to nurture these values.

