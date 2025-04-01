Meet 15-yr-old Kanyeyachukwu to unveil world’s largest art canvas

A 15-year-old Nigerian prodigy, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the Largest Painting, and set to unveil world’s largest art canvas by an individual on April 2, 2025,

Crafting an awe-inspiring artwork spanning an impressive 12,303 square meters and titled Impossible is a Myth, the monumental piece is a testament to his extraordinary talent, resilience, and boundless creativity, inspiring millions worldwide.

The President of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Muhammad Sulaiman, lauded Kanyeyachukwu’s artistic journey, which began in childhood when he discovered color as a powerful mode of self-expression.

“His work embodies the limitless potential of creativity as a tool for communication, advocacy, and transformation. Rendered in his signature abstract expressionist style, Impossible is a Myth provides a window into the vibrant landscape of his mind, narrating a compelling story of triumph over adversity,” Sulaiman remarked.

Echoing these sentiments, SNA’s General Secretary, Rowland Goyit, emphasized the broader impact of this achievement, stating that Kanyeyachukwu’s feat challenges conventional artistic norms and societal expectations.

“This milestone not only breaks a record but also reinforces the idea that art is an inclusive space, proving that neurodivergent individuals can contribute meaningfully to global culture and discourse,” Goyit noted.

Kanyeyachukwu’s father, Tagbo Okeke, described his son’s success as a result of perseverance, dedication, and structured guidance.

“Kanyeyachukwu’s artistic journey began when he realized the expressive power of color. We developed a schedule to help him stay focused, balancing his passion with daily routines,” he explained.

Reflecting on his son’s progress, Tagbo Okeke highlighted the transformative role of art in Kanyeyachukwu’s life.

“Beyond the awards and exhibitions, the key takeaway is that he is a child living with autism. He was once completely non-verbal but is now partially verbal, and art has played a significant role in helping him find his voice,” he shared.

He also noted the challenges involved, including moments of emotional distress when Kanyeyachukwu is unable to paint.

“People see the finished artwork, but they don’t witness the struggles—his meltdowns when he is told to take a break. Many autistic children experience these moments, but it’s crucial to teach them structure, social skills, and independence,” he added.

The groundbreaking painting, Impossible is a Myth, was created using acrylic paint on an expansive canvas over a 12-week period. It will be officially unveiled at Eagle Square, Abuja, on April 2, 2025.

Plans are in motion for a national and international tour, along with educational and advocacy programs to promote awareness about autism, inclusion, and the transformative power of the arts.

Vanguard News