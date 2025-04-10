10 most powerful kings in Nigeria

In Nigeria, here are 10 of the most influential and powerful kings, in no particular order

By Patrick Igwe

In Nigeria, there are numerous ethnicities and each ethnicity has its unique traditional system of leadership.

Generally, these leaders are referred to as kings, but different regions and cultures have their different names for their leaders.



These leaders no longer hold official political power like presidents, governors and even local government leaders do. These kings still play an important part in the society, and their influence is undeniable.

10. The Obong of Calabar (Efik Kingdom, Cross River State)

The current Obong is Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V (Reinstated in 2023). He rules over the Efik people of southern Nigeria and has gained influence and popularity through the famous Calabar carnival.

9. Obi of Nnewi



Nnewi is a region in Anambra state, Nigeria known for its industrial prowess and entrepreneurial spirit, particularly in manufacturing, hence the nickname “Japan of Africa”. The King of Nnewi is called the Obi as it is in the Igbo culture. The current ruling Obi of Nnewi is Igwe Kenneth Orizu III. He is the longest-serving monarch in Anambra State, and he has been able to grow his influence beyond just cultural duties, into business, economic growth and education.

8. Oba of Lagos



The Oba of Lagos, also known as the Eleko of Eko is regarded as the custodian of the cultural heritage of Lagos the commercial city of Nigeria. The Oba of Lagos is not a political position but that doesn’t downplay his influence in the region as Oba. The current Oba of Lagos is Oba Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu and he ascended the throne in May 24, 2003.

7. The Obi of Onitsha



The current ruling Obi of Onitsha is His Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe and he ascended the throne on May 14, 2002. His prowess cannot be ignored in the region as he has Influence amongst the Igbo people of Anambra state.

6. The Olu of Warri (Itsekiri Kingdom, Delta State)



The Olu of Warri is the ruling Monarch of the Itsekiri Kingdom in the middle belt region of Nigeria. The Itsekiri people are a riverine based people, and they refer to their land as Iwerre the Itsekiri are known for their trade, particularly with the Europeans in the pre-colonial and colonial era of Nigeria. The current Olu of Warri is Ogiame Atuwatse III (ascended in 2021).

5. The Emir of Kano (Kano, Kano State)

Kano has been a key trade and political center for centuries. Even before the arrival of the British to this region. The Emir of Kano is not just a cultural custodian of the Hausa/Fulani people, he’s also a major player in Islamic religion majorly practiced in the northern region of Nigeria. The current Emir of Kano is Aminu Ado Bayero (ascended in 2020).

4. The Sultan of Sokoto (Sokoto Caliphate, Sokoto State)



The Sokoto Caliphate, a powerful Islamic empire that once ruled much of Northern Nigeria. Being the most powerful Islamic leader in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III who ascended in 2006 is a major role player in matters of Islam in Nigeria.

3. The Oba of Benin (Benin Kingdom, Edo State)



The Kingdom of Benin is home to the Edo people, who were known for their skilled craftsmanship. In the rainforest of Southwestern Nigeria, the kingdom of Benin is speculated to have being around for over 10 centuries and the influence of the Oba of Benin is spread beyond the bothers of his indigenous people. The current Oba of Benin is Oba Ewuare II (ascended in 2016).

2. The Alaafin of Oyo (Oyo, Oyo State)

In the Yoruba land, the Alaafin of Oyo is the ruler of the Ancient Oyo Empire, this is a title that holds influence in Nigeria despite the fact that the empire no longer exists. The current ruling Alaafin of Oyo is Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade and he was selected in January 2025 after a series of consultations by the traditional council of Oyo Kingdom.

1. The Ooni of Ife (Ile-Ife, Osun State)



The Ooni of Ife is more than just a king among the Yoruba people of Osun state, Nigeria. He is regarded as a spiritual leader and a custodian of Yoruba culture and tradition. The current Ooni of Ife is Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) (ascended in 2015). The influence of the Ooni of Ife is felt far and wide amongst the Yoruba people of Nigeria.

