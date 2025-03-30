Oba of Benin ends mother’s funeral with thanksgiving

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Sunday rounded-off his mother’s funeral rites, which has been on for the past six weeks with thanksgiving at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral Church.

The Oba’s mother Iyoba Omo N’Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare, transited 49 years ago and the funeral rites began on February 15th 2025.

The funeral could not held when Oba Ewuare II has yet-to-be crowned as the Oba of Benin, according to Benin Customs and tradition.

A statement by the Oba’s Chief Press Secretary, Osaigbovo Iguobaro said Oba Ewuare II led members of the Benin Royal family and was joined by his brother, Prince Aghatise Erediauwa and his eldest daughter, Princess Ikuoyemwen A. Ewuare as they danced joyfully with their offerings to the altar in the church.

The Presiding Priest at the Cathedral, Ohen-osa Edebiri Igbinoghodua, offered prayer to God for the royal family and Benin Kingdom for the peaceful and successful completion of the Iyoba Ewuare’s funeral.

In his sermon, he said the Oba has “recorded several milestones that are worth celebrating”.

He predicted doomsday for individuals or groups seeking to either undermine peace in Benin Kingdom or undermine Oba of Benin’s authority and urged evil doers in the State and Nigeria to repent so as not to incur the wrath of God.

Prominent Edo sons and daughters, including the State deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, National Assembly National Assembly members from Edo South Senatorial District, the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku and some members of the State Executive Council, took turn to pay tributes to the Oba.

The Vice Chancellor, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Prof. Edoba Omoregie (SAN), former deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Imasuen, the immediate past President of World Medical Association, Dr Osahon Ebabulele, Palace Chiefs, Enigie (Dukes), village heads, traditional Priests and Priestesses and groups also paid respect to the Benin monarch.

It would be recalled that Oba Ewuare II had on Saturday 21st November 2021 conferred the Chieftaincy title of Iyoba N’ Uselu posthumously on his beloved mother, Iyoba Ikuoyemwen, Iyoba Ewuare and subsequently unveiled her statue at 5-junction.

