10 killed in Makurdi rival cult clash

Cult clash

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least 10 persons have been killed in a bloody rival cult clash that erupted Sunday evening in the Akpehe area of Makurdi the Benue State capital.

It was gathered from eyewitnesses that the clash which started about 7:30pm reportedly left several others injured.

Though the Police confirmed that four persons were murdered and some others were injured in the incident.

According to the source, the clash might not be unconnected to Wednesday’s gruesome murder of a youth leader Raphael Ikyav, popularly known as Spanner, who was attacked and killed in his shop by unknown armed men along the same Akpehe.

He said “some armed youths at about 7:30pm stormed one of the drinking spots on Akpehe road where many young men used to gather to drink in the evenings. They got there and open fire on them, killing about 10 of them and injuring several others who were either shot or matcheted.

“It was like what you watch in the movies, people were running for their lives, some with bullet and matchet wounds.

“This incident is somewhat connected to the attack on the youth leader who was stabbed to death on Wednesday.”

Confirming the incident in a statement, the State Police Command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene said four deaths were recorded in the attack.

The statement read, “the suspected cult attack at Akpehe is confirmed and investigation has commenced. Four persons were confirmed dead while others are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The State Police Commissioner, Emenari Ifeanyi warns hoodlums greeting him with crime to desist from such acts as he will not tolerate crime under his watch.”