10 countries with multiple capital cities

By Patrick Igwe

While most countries have just one capital city, a few around the world take a different approach, splitting national duties across two or even three capital cities.

Whether for historical, political, or logistical reasons, these nations have chosen to spread out their centers of power.

From South Africa’s trio of capitals to Bolivia’s high-altitude split, here are 10 countries that operate with more than one capital city—and why.

1. South Africa

South Africa is a pretty unique country. it has three capital cities instead of one like you would expect. South Africa has Pretoria; the administrative capital, Cape Town the legislative capital, and Bloemfontein the judicial capital. In layman words Pretoria handles the government’s day-to-day stuff, Cape Town is where laws get made, and Bloemfontein takes care of the courts. This setup spreads power out across the country and helps make sure different regions and groups have a say. Cape Town is super popular with tourists due to its beaches, epic mountain views, and loads of outdoor fun. Pretoria has its own fans too, especially when the jacaranda trees bloom in spring and turn the city purple. Then there’s Bloemfontein, the chill one of the three, with a more residential, laid-back, and all about the legal side of things.

2. Bolivia



Bolivia is a country with two capitals: La Paz and Sucre. This split came about in the 1800s because of differing political views about the country’s future. La Paz is the main capital for the government, where the executive and legislative branches are based. It’s the world’s highest capital, sitting at over 3,650 meters above sea level, in the Andes Mountains. Just next to it is El Alto, a city up in the highlands, where the towering Mt. Illimani looms at 6,438 meters. For a unique experience, you can take a ride on the Mi Teleférico cable car, which offers amazing views of the area. Sucre, located in southern Bolivia, is the country’s constitutional and judicial capital. It’s known for its historical Casa de la Libertad, where Bolivia’s Declaration of Independence was signed in 1825. The city’s whitewashed buildings and stunning architecture are a big draw for tourists. The Plaza 25 de Mayo, Sucre’s main square, features the grand Metropolitan Cathedral, and nearby is the Museo Universitario Colonial Charcas, which showcases both religious artifacts and modern art.

3. Netherlands



This is a country known for its two capitals; Amsterdam a. nd Hague. Amsterdam is known for its vibrant and welcoming atmosphere and famous party scene, is the official capital of the Netherlands. However, the country’s government is actually based in The Hague, which is home to the Dutch Legislature, cabinet, and Supreme Court. The Hague serves as the real political centre of the nation, where the Dutch monarchy resides and where the King delivers his annual throne speech. For centuries, The Hague has hosted the Dutch Parliament and government. Additionally, it is the location of important global institutions such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

4. Sri Lanka



Sri Lanka has two capitals: Colombo and Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte. Colombo is the country’s main city for government work and law, and it’s also the largest city and financial hub. Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte is where the Sri Lankan Parliament is located and is the legislative capital. Colombo is a lively city with colourful streets, busy life, beautiful beaches, and a popular nightlife. Because Colombo became too crowded over time, the national legislature moved to the nearby city of Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte leaving the nation with two capitals. Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte was made the official capital in 1982, but Colombo remains a key city.

5. Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly known as Swaziland)



Eswatini is a landlocked country in Southern Africa that has two capitals. Mbabane and Lobamba. Mbabane is the administrative capital, where most government offices are located. Mbabane was founded in 1902 by the British, who made it the capital of the colony. Lobamba is the second capital, where the royal family lives and the country’s Parliament meets. Lobamba is also the centre of traditional and political power in Eswatini, while Mbabane handles the day-to-day government functions.

6. Benin



Benin, a country in West Africa that has two capitals. Porto-Novo and Cotonou. Porto-Novo is the official capital and is located in the southeast near the Gulf of Guinea. It is where the National Assembly meets. However, most government offices and ministries are based in Cotonou, the country’s largest city. Cotonou is also a popular spot for tourists, known for its attractions and importance as the centre of government operations.

7. Ivory Coast



Ivory Coast, also known as Côte d’Ivoire, has two key cities serving different national roles. Abidjan is the country’s largest city and economic powerhouse. Though not the official capital, it functions as the practical centre of government, housing most government offices, foreign embassies, and key institutions. Known for its lively culture, modern buildings, and busy markets, Abidjan plays a vital role in the country’s daily operations. Yamoussoukro, located in the centre of the country, is the official political and administrative capital. In 1983, President Félix Houphouët-Boigny, who was born there, declared Yamoussoukro the new capital in an effort to promote development away from the coast. Despite this designation, many government functions and institutions remain in Abidjan due to its established infrastructure and global connections. Notably, Yamoussoukro is also home to the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace, one of the largest churches in the world.

8. Malaysia



Malaysia has two key cities that share national functions: Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. Kuala Lumpur, the official capital, is known for its vibrant nightlife, cultural diversity, and iconic landmarks. It houses the national legislature and the ceremonial residence of Malaysia’s monarch. As the country’s largest city, it also serves as the financial and commercial heart of the nation. To ease congestion and better manage administrative tasks, the government initiated the development of Putrajaya in 1995. Built around an artificial lake and located about 25 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya was designed as a modern, master-planned administrative centre. Today, it hosts most federal ministries, government agencies, and the Prime Minister’s official residence. It also serves as the judicial capital, home to the country’s highest courts. Putrajaya is a key part of Malaysia’s “Multimedia Super Corridor” (MSC), a high-tech development zone that includes major infrastructure like the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and the nearby Petronas Twin Towers. While Putrajaya handles most government operations, Kuala Lumpur remains the official capital and continues to be the economic and cultural powerhouse of Malaysia.

9. Tanzania



Tanzania, located in East Africa, operates with two capitals: Dodoma and Dar es Salaam. Dodoma is the official capital, where the country’s main government buildings and the National Assembly are based. Although it was designated as the capital back in 1974, the full shift of government functions began much later, with Dodoma officially gaining capital status in 1996. The move aimed to place the capital in a more central location, making governance more accessible across the country. Despite this, Dar es Salaam continues to function as the de facto centre of government activity. It remains the largest city and economic powerhouse of Tanzania, home to key institutions such as Ikulu (the Presidential residence), several government ministries, foreign embassies, and international organizations. As a coastal city, Dar es Salaam also serves as the main port and commercial gateway, playing a critical role in trade and infrastructure. Today, while Dodoma handles legislative responsibilities and some administrative duties, Dar es Salaam continues to be the heart of Tanzania’s economy, diplomacy, and international affairs.

10. Chile



Chile has two main cities that serve different capital functions: Santiago and Valparaíso, which are located just about 72 miles (116 kilometres) apart. Santiago is the official capital and the largest city in the country. It serves as the main centre for political administration, finance, culture, and tourism, known for its busy urban life and modern architecture. In an effort to distribute political power more evenly across the country after the end of Augusto Pinochet’s military regime, Chile moved its National Congress to Valparaíso in 1990. This coastal city, known for its colourful hills, historic charm, and vibrant artistic scene, became the legislative capital. Today, Santiago remains the seat of the presidency and executive functions, while Valparaíso is where the Chilean Parliament meets, helping to decentralize governance and promote regional development.

Vanguard News