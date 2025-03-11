Zion Ministry false Testimony: Suspect arraigned, granted bail

By Dennis Agbo

A lady, Loveth Alo Helen, who allegedly made false testimony of buying a duplex after prayers by Evangelist Ebuka Obi of the Zion Prayer ministry, was on Tuesday arraigned at the Enugu North magisterial Court on four count charges of defamation, conspiracy, felony and false pretence.

The 34 years old lady was accused of false pretence with intent to defraud and present herself as the owner of a Five Bedroom Duplex situate at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu belonging to one Arch. Emmanuel Asogwa.

She however pleaded not guilty on the charges as was granted bail of one million naira and a person with three years tax clearance by Magistrate S.O Chukwuani.

Helen’s defence counsel, Charles Nwodo moved motion for her bail and was not opposed by the police prosecutor before the Magistrate, who granted her bail and and fixed continuation of the matter on April 9th 2025.

Helen who spoke with newsmen said that she made the false prophesy believing that with faith she will have such a house, adding that she did not arrange or discuss the testimony with anybody no collected anything from anybody.

The charge read in part, “That you Loveth Alo Helen ‘f’ on the 26th day of February, 2025 at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu in Enugu North Magisterial District did by false pretence and with intent to defraud, present yourself as the owner of a Five (5) Bedroom Duplex situate at Plot 16 WTC Estate, Enugu belonging to one Arch. Emmanuel Asogwa ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 460 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

“I did the testimony claiming that I will get it, nobody arranged anything with me, I did not collect anything from anybody. I went for inspection of the house and we were processing to get it and I told them that I’m coming,” Helen said.