Daniel Bwala and Nasir El-Rufai

By Bayo Wahab

Daniel Bwala, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, has described Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as an inordinate ambition destined to fail.

Following his open criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the All Progressives Congress, El-Rufai dumped the ruling APC and announced his defection to the SDP on Monday, March 10, 2025.

In a statement released on Monday, March 10, 2025, El-Rufai explained that after extensive consultations, he had decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a platform to continue pursuing his progressive political ideals.

Reacting to the development, Bwala acknowledged El-Rufai’s right to association. He added, however, that the motive of his defection would be interrogated in the coming days.

In a tweet on Monday, Bwala said the former Governor of Kaduna State would be reminded that associating with “sore losers to unseat” President Bola Tinubu is neither an ideology nor progressivism.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION that is destined to fail.”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai’s defection to the SDP has strengthened the conversation about the proposed coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Vanguard News