We won’t take it kindly with govs that fail to properly implement LG autonomy – Labour

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

— Warns against playing politics with Supreme Court judgement

— As NULGE gets new President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has warned that it will not take it kindly with any local government, or state governor that fails to properly implement the Supreme Court judgement on the local government autonomy.

This is as the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero has warned the federal government and state governors not to play politics with implementation of the nation’s apex court judgment that directed local governments to open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to receive their allocations directly.

Speaking at the 8th National Administrative Council meeting of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Abuja, Ajaero pledged labour’s support in ensuring NULGE’s fight for full autonomy was achieved.

According to him: “We have gotten the autonomy now. I want to plead with the federal government not to play politics with the autonomy we have gotten. The release of funds to local governments should not be at the whims and caprices of government.

“It’s a position of law. It is not if you like me, you send me money. If you don’t like me, you won’t send me money. I think we should get that.

“The very moment the judicial arm of government, the highest court in the land gave that ruling, they are not doing anybody any favor any longer. And even the president agrees with it.

“So I don’t understand their sense of delays any longer. So the NLC, NULGE and all trade union movements in Nigeria will work with all of you to make sure that we fight any infraction at any unit, be it council, be it state. Our struggle has been highlighted in such a way that it will not be a way of telling them obey the law.

“It is no longer agitation. This is another way of enforcing the law, which was voluntarily entered into. We are not at the mercy of any governor, w are not at the mercy of any President, we are not at the mercy of any minister.

“So today, on behalf of the labor movement and NULGE which happens to be one of the strongest affiliates of Congress, to say that we are not going to take it kindly to any local government, to any state, where this issue of autonomy is not properly implemented.”

The NLC President commended the past leadership of NULGE for efficiently piloting the affairs of the union and for maintaining a smooth process of democracy and transition.

He advised the new leadership to follow the precedent already set by others.

Ajaero said: “If your tenure is expiring, you hand over. You conduct election. There is no need for manipulation to stay in office forever.”

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing President General of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji who charged members of NULGE not to be deterred by the delay in implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on LG autonomy, said “NULGE has changed the narrative, the industrial landscape in Nigeria. No matter what is happening now our union will progress, celebrate achievement of outstanding issues.

“The little we have achieved in my time people have continued to celebrate but it was not by our making, we are only your agents of change.”

On his part, Newly elected President-General of NULGE, Comrade Aliyu Kankara, pledged his commitment to prioritise the welfare of members, human capacity development, and continue the struggle for implementation of a total LG autonomy.

‘’Today is a significant milestone in the history of our union, a dedication to selfless fight for the good of all members. I call on members and stakeholders to remain united in demanding improved working conditions for local government workers.

“The landmark judgement of July 2024 served as a buffer to our struggle for an efficient local government system in Nigeria. However; it is still necessary to proceed with the struggle to achieve an administratively and politically autonomous local government.

“We will intensify all efforts which include reaching out to stakeholders, canvassing our legislators at various states and continued tenacious advocacy for autonomous Local Government system in Nigeria.”

The newly elected executives will serve for a four-year term, overseeing the affairs of NULGE and advocating for better policies for local government employees nationwide.​