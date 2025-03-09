Two NDDC staff rescued in Bayelsa forest after three days in kidnappers’ den

By Samuel Oyadongha

Operatives of Operation Puff Adder led by CSP Chris Nwaogbo have rescued two staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) kidnapped on Friday along the river on the way to Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the hometown of the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

The rescued victims include Akari Loveday, the Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Emmanuel Nathan Ogbuku.

Senior police sources told reporters that this followed the pressure mounted by the tactical team of Operation Puff Adder, the drone team of the state Commissioner of Police and a private drone company, the Ability security services, and the men of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Soroh with the coverage of the river with gunboats.

A source close to the rescue team of the Police revealed that the police team and the kidnappers were chasing one another along the creeks and rivers of Ayakoro, where the abduction took place, and through the Onuebum-Eboi forest and Otuogidi forests.

“On Saturday, the youths and vigilante groups from Ewoi, Otuogidi assisted with local intelligence. The Paramount Ruler of the Ewoi community prevailed on the youths and vigilantes to help the security team rescue the NDDC staff.

“They were abandoned at the Ayama burial ground after hot exchange of gun fire,” the source said.

It was learned that the kidnappers abandoned the abducted NDDC staff after an exchange of gunfire,” but we don’t believe they know their way around the Bayelsa forest.”

The men of the Anti-Kidnapping squad also joined Operation Puff Adder in the forest in the rescue efforts.

Indigenes of the Ayakoro community were reportedly thrown into jubilation following the arrival of the Chris Nwaogbo-led Police team and the rescued victims in the community.

Vanguard News