Police raid kidnappers’ den, neutralise two suspects, rescue abducted woman in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the rescue of a woman abducted by suspected kidnappers in the state, following an intelligence-led operation in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

The police said two suspected kidnappers were neutralised during the operation, while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that the operation was carried out by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, around the Ozuaha axis of Ikwerre Local Government Area.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped on December 5, and her family had paid a ransom of N1.2 million before the intervention by security operatives.

Iringe-Koko said the operatives stormed the kidnappers’ hideout following a tip-off and met the suspects while they were allegedly sharing the ransom.

She explained that upon sighting the police team, the suspects opened fire, leading to a gun battle.

During the exchange, two of the suspected kidnappers were neutralised, while others fled into the surrounding forest. Arms were also recovered at the scene.

“The Rivers State Police Command, in its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and armed robbery, recorded a breakthrough when operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Emohua Annex, acting on credible intelligence, successfully rescued a kidnapped victim,” the statement read.

Iringe-Koko said the operation followed a report made by the victim’s brother on December 9, seeking police assistance after the abductors threatened to kill the victim if the ransom demand was not met.

She added that the rescued victim has since been reunited with her family, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The police reassured residents of the state of their commitment to tackling kidnapping and other violent crimes, urging the public to continue providing timely and useful information to security agencies.