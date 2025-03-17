Trump declares Biden’s pardons for committee ‘void’

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

U.S. President, Donald Trump on Monday challenged the legality of Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons for members of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest.

Trump claimed the ex-president knew nothing about it and never signed the papers.

“The ‘pardons’ that Biden gave to the committee , and many others, are hereby declared void, vacant and of no further force or effect, because they were done by Autopen,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump claimed that Biden “knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime.’’

He further vowed an investigation at the highest level for the people “probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of Biden.’’

On Jan. 6, 2021, pro-Trump demonstrators breached the Capitol complex and delayed the certification of 2020 presidential election results in favour of Biden.

Hundreds were charged with riot-related crimes. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 defendants when he was reelected.

On his final day in office on Jan. 20, Biden issued preemptive pardons for members of the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

Among other officials, Biden thought the committee might face revenge after he vacated the White House.