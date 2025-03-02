Treat my wife with respect, Natasha’s husband tells Akpabio amid ongoing dispute

The ongoing feud between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan took a new turn on Saturday as her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, called on Akpabio to treat his wife with the respect and dignity she deserves.

Uduaghan, the Alema of Warri Kingdom, stated in a press release that while he had initially refrained from commenting, recent developments had compelled him to speak out.

“I would never trade her for anything, as she is the greatest joy of my life,” he declared, emphasising that the dispute was distracting from more pressing issues.

He stressed that Natasha was duly elected by the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, who have unwavering confidence in her ability to deliver quality representation.

Describing her as a devoted wife and a person of integrity, Uduaghan disclosed that Natasha had confided in him about her interactions with Akpabio, whom he regarded as a family friend. In response, he said he approached the matter with maturity and diplomacy, seeking to foster peace.

He revealed that he had personally met with Akpabio, urging him to accord Natasha due respect and to honour their mutual friendship. Both parties, he noted, had agreed to resolve the issue amicably.

“However, despite this agreement, my wife continues to express concerns about the harassment she has endured from the Senate President,” he added.

Uduaghan called on the Senate and Akpabio to uphold respect while awaiting legal resolutions on the matter.