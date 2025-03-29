Tinubu is my father, ex-spokesman Ajuri Ngelale celebrates president at 73

Ajuri Ngelale

By Henry Oduah

Former Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has penned a lengthy note on social media in celebration of his former boss’ 73rd birthday.

Mr Ngelale said Tinubu taught him that patience and strategic restraint are key to overcoming “hard power”.

“My Father, My President, Happy Birthday. On my first day serving in the present government, I only knew H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as my President. My Boss. The leader of our great nation, Nigeria,” his statement read.

“I had not had the privilege of being around him, except on two brief occasions before that day, despite a very active campaign effort on his behalf.

“I could not have known then that I would find in him my most profound mentor and nothing less than a father in the truest sense of the word.

“The President has been nicknamed the Last Man Standing.

“The last man standing does not merely describe a man who heroically campaigned across all nooks of our federation against institutional forces who conspired to deny our population its currency and fuel.

“The last man standing does not also merely describe Daddy as the perpetual winner, triumphant over perpetual candidates, who has won every election he has ever participated in dating back to his school days.”

On September 7, 2024, Ngelale resigned indefinitely from his role as the spokesman for Tinubu to address medical issues affecting his immediate family.

However, there were insinuations that his lack of popularity among the nation’s top journalists cost him his job.

In his statement, Ngelale said that all who know Tinubu can confirm he is always the last man standing when all odds are stacked against one.

“Daddy taught me that the cost and value of rigorous mentorship is the price of a glorious future and that it is only paid back once it is paid forward to the next generation,” Ngelale noted.

“Daddy taught me that appropriate patience and strategic restraint will defeat hard power.

“Daddy taught me that consistent persuasion born out of sincere conviction will break the coercive grip of those who beguile and bully others into submission.”

The 38-year-old said he would always be honoured to be associated with Tinubu.

“On this special day, I turn to my Father: Daddy, I thank you for making the selfless and deliberate choice to use your life’s candlelight to kindle the candle flames of those who will illuminate this dark world for generations to come.

“May God Almighty strengthen you with divine wisdom, peace, health, and all that is required of you to deliver the country of our dreams. Happy Birthday,” he added.