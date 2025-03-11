Tinubu in closed door meeting with PANDEF

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with the leaders of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started about 4:15pm when President Tinubu entered the Council Chamber, and a minute silence was observed on behalf of the late PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, it’s expected that it would look at issues concerning oil and gas and peace in the region.

It is also expected that the face-off between the governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara, who is an Ijaw man and his estranged political godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike an Ikwere man of Rivers State, would be discussed.

Recall that some Ijaw people have recently threatened to take arms if their son, governor Fubara is impeached by 27 members of the State House of Assembly loyal to the former governor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The PANDEF delegation is led by King Alfred Diete-Spiff,who is Chairman Board of Trustee and Obong Victor Attach, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Co-Chairman Board of Trustees.

Also present at the Council Chambers are: Ambassador Godknows Igali, National Chairman of PANDEF; Senator Seriake Dickson; Professor Mike Ozekhome; former Cross River State governor, Mr Liyel Imoke; former Rivers Deputy Governor, Tele Ikuru; former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Timi Alaibe and Jaja of Opobo, Professor Dandeson Jaja.

Senator Ita Enang; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Mrs Ibim Semenitari, former acting Managing Director of the NDDC; Chief Uche Secondus; Senator Andrew Uchendu; National Coordinator of Host Communities of Nigeria, HOSTCOM, Prince Okareme Maikpobi; Niger Delta activist, Ms Ann-Kio Briggs; spokesman of PANDEF, Chief Obiwevbi Ominimini, Senator Lee Maeba among others are also present.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohamed Idris, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga and his counterpart, Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday ,are in attendance.