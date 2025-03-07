Tinubu appoints six CMDs for federal hospitals

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed six Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for federal government-owned hospitals in Akure, Gombe, Azare, Lafiya, Maiduguri, and Kafanchan.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, listed the newly appointed CMDs and their hospitals.

According to the statement, Prof. Olusegun Sylvester Ojo, who is a seasoned medical professional, is appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State.

Prof. Ojo previously served as the pioneer Chief Medical Director of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.

Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi is reappointed as the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, “following an outstanding performance during his first term. His reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth.”

Dr. Dauda Abubakar Katagum, the Acting Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, has been confirmed as the substantive CMD.

Dr. Ikrama Hassan is appointed as the Chief Medical Director of the newly upgraded Federal Teaching Hospital in Lafiya, Nasarawa State. A consultant physician, Dr. Hassan previously served as the medical director of the Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.

Dr. Ali Mohammed Ramat, a renowned consultant orthopaedic and spine surgeon, was appointed chief medical director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Dr Haruna Abubakar Shehu, a consultant family physician, is also appointed chief medical director of the newly established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

“All appointments are for four years, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office,” the statement added.

It further stated, “Prof. Yusuf Mohammed Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on September 5, 2024.

“Dr Dauda Abubakar Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from December 6, 2024.

“President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed and reappointed Chief Medical Directors, urging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their respective roles.

“He also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring all Nigerians have access to quality medical services.”