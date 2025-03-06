Tinubu appoints new permanent secretaries

President Bola Tinubu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA: President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service to fill existing vacancies.

The newly appointed officials are Mr. Adeladan Olarinre and Mr. Mukhtar Muhammed representing Oyo State and the North-West geopolitical zone, respectively.

A statement from Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, said the appointments followed a rigorous and transparent selection process in line with the administration’s commitment to meritocracy, excellence, and competence in the civil service.

The statement said: “The new Permanent Secretaries are expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, which will further strengthen the delivery of Public Services and support the government’s development agenda.”

While congratulating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to entrenching the principles of transparency, meritocracy, and professionalism in the civil service.