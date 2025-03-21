Suspension of Rivers Gov, Lawmakers: South-south tackles Tinubu blow-by-blow

President Bola Tinubu

By Emma Amaize, South-South Regional Editor, Sam Oyadongha, Egufe Yafugborhi, Ozioruva Aliu, and Dan Abia

Rising from a meeting with the nation’s security chiefs, leaders, and principal officials of the National Assembly on March 18, President Bola Tinubu, citing several other reasons, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, his deputy, and lawmakers.

In a nationwide broadcast, he asserted, “I feel greatly disturbed at the turn we have come to regarding the political crisis in Rivers State. Like many of you, I watched the development with the hope that the parties involved would allow good sense to prevail as soon as possible, but all that hope burned out without any solution to the crisis.

”With the crisis persisting, there is no way democratic governance, which we have all fought and worked for over the years, can thrive in a way that will redound to the benefit of the good people of the state. The state has been at a standstill since the crisis started, with the good people unable to access the dividends of democracy.

“Also, it is public knowledge that the Governor of Rivers State for unjustifiable reasons, demolished the House of Assembly of the state as far back as 13th December 2023 and has, up until now, fourteen (14) months after, not rebuilt same.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis. I am also aware that many well-meaning Nigerians, Leaders of Thought, and patriotic groups have also intervened at various times with the best of intentions to resolve the matter but efforts were also to no avail. Still, I thank them.

“On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court, in a judgment in respect of about eight consolidated appeals concerning the political crisis in Rivers State, based on several grave unconstitutional acts and disregard of the rule of law that have been committed by the Governor of Rivers State as shown by the evidence before it pronounced in clear terms:

‘A government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state under the 1999 Constitution as amended. In this case, the head of the executive arm of the government has chosen to collapse the legislature to enable him to govern without the legislature as a despot. As it is there is no government in Rivers State.’

“The above pronouncement came after a catalog of judicial findings of constitutional breaches against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“In their judgment, having found and held that 27 members of the House who had allegedly defected,

‘are still valid members of Rivers State House of Assembly, and cannot be prevented from participating in the proceedings of that House by the 8th Respondent (that is, the governor) in cohorts with four members.’

“The Supreme Court, then, made orders to restore the state to immediate constitutional democracy. These orders include the immediate passing of an Appropriation Bill by the Rivers State House of Assembly, which up till now, has not been facilitated.

“Some militants had threatened fire and brimstone against their perceived enemy of the governor who has up till now NOT disowned them.

“Apart from that, the House and the governor have not been able to work together.

“The latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today there have been disturbing incidents of vandalization of pipelines by some militant without the governor taking any action to curtail them. I have, of course, given stern orders to the security agencies to ensure the safety of the lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines.

”With all these and many more, no good, and responsible President will stand and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state, which no doubt requires extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security.

“In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State, having failed to request me as President to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March 2025 and I so do.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial six months.”

He announced his nomination of a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Retd.) as Administrator of the state.

Some Nigerians blamed the president for his action, which they described as unconstitutional, and others said it was timely and pragmatic of him to prevent the political crisis in Rivers State from consuming the state and nation.

Many believe those who blew up the pipelines played into the hands of President Tinubu and Wike. However, there was palpable fear that militants, who, in 24 hours, exploded two oil facilities in the state could inflict more havoc on the nation’s economy if not quickly checked by Tuesday evening when the president declared a state of emergency in the state.

Destroying oil facilities was the last card some Ijaw tribesmen of the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, believe they could use to countermand Tinubu and the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, should the Speaker, Martin Amaehule- led House of Assembly, devoted to the minister, play the impeachment card.

And, as soon as the lawmakers served the governor and his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu notices of misconduct on Monday, March 17, the boys in the creek swung into action. First was a detonation of the Tran Niger Pipeline in Bodo, Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, on the same day. The second was an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, on Tuesday, less than 24 hours.

Unknown to them, these two attacks and the danger they posed to the nation’s economy were the picture-perfect alibi President Tinubu and Wike sought to consummate the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. This is in addition to the Supreme Court ruling last month that, “There is no government in Rivers State.”

Those familiar with the political dynamics unfolding in Rivers State know that Tinubu has done everything to satisfy his political ally, Wike, who installed Fubara. An entitled Wike thinks Fubara betrayed him after he made him governor, and swore to deal with him.

The probability is that within six months of the Administrator, Fubara will come cap in hand begging for a cease-fire with Wike. In the circumstance, they would arm-twist him to kowtow to Wike’s orders to govern the state and finally, embrace all steps to hand over the state to APC in 2027.

Fubara had thought the central road they would follow to oust him was impeachment which he and his strategists had planned to frustrate, they did not imagine an elected governor being suspended under a state of emergency in a democratic dispensation.

Many South-South leaders and stakeholders, who picked point by point the president’s excuses for his action, faulted most of his claims, while a few others vindicated him.

The Ibenanaowei (traditional ruler) of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Bayelsa State, and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo; Coordinator General of Edo Unity League, in Benin City, Edo State, Prof Akenuwa Obarogie; and a former national spokesman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) HRH Anabs Sara-Igbe, who scrutinized the president’s explanations for his action, and faulted most of his claims.

The former national spokesperson of the Movement for the Survival of Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta, Clarkson Amaebi; and Lawson Oyoyo, a legal practitioner and activist, and the convener of the Ogoni Development Drive, ODD, Comrade Solomon Lenu, also put the president on the hot seat.

But, the Convener of the Convener South- South Reawakening Group, Elder Joseph Ambakederimo, exonerated the president in some areas, while Zik Gbemre, Coordinator of the Niger Delta Peace Coalition vindicated him.

Tinubu’s peace terms for Fubara and Wike – Prof Obaragie

”In fairness, the President brokered a half-baked peace accord. The accord was euphemistic because it merely scratched the surface, rather than a root cause analysis of the crisis.”

“ Rather than instruct the FCT Minister to stop meddling in Rivers State political issues, and refrain from waging native war against the governor, the president merely asked the governor to continually accord Wike his due respect, and allow the 27 warmongering Assembly members to do their legislative business.

It was a poor judgment on the part of the president – HRM Dakolo

“Yes, the intervention of Mr. President may be good from his point of view, but is it the same way the people of River State see those interventions?

“Some said that the intervention, which Governor Fubara followed hook line and sinker was not obeyed by the Wike’s group.”

HRH Sara-Igbe

“It is a one-sided agreement by Mr. President, and Governor Fubara complied with the peace terms.

“As a peace-loving man, he immediately withdrew all his cases in the court but Amaewhule and the 26 lawmakers refused to do so. Is Mr. President saying that he is not aware of that fact? Nigerians have been watching the trend of events in the state and they know the truth”.

“Fubara craved for peace but Wike and the lawmakers were busy stoking the crisis. Wike was busy threatening and insulting elders in the state. He was boasting about impeaching Fubara. We all saw what his handpicked loyalists in the Assembly did even after the Supreme Court judgment by serving the governor an impeachment notice”.

Amaebi

“The president did not make any genuine effort to resolve the crisis. He only gave an eight-point directive to the governor without any corresponding directive to Wike. Despite the skewed directive, Fubara initiated the implementation by withdrawing the pending suit against the House of Assembly which turned out to be his nemesis.”

Oyoyo Esq.

“In what many Nigerians remarked to be a pre-arranged peace agreement between Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, President Tinubu, in his second effort to broker peace between them came up with an 8-point agenda.”

Gbemre

“I will not blame Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this, he called both parties involved in the Rivers State crisis to the Presidential Villa, and we are told both parties signed a written agreement. And that Governor Siminalayi Fubara did not implement his side.

”The President said he tried publicly and privately to resolve the disagreements between the governor and 27 lawmakers but it did not work.”

Fubara not implementing Supreme Court judgment: HRM Dakolo

“No, it is not true. As far as we know, Fubara obeyed everything in this recent Supreme Court judgment. Fubara wrote to the House of Assembly, he went to the House of Assembly. As you know, that Supreme Court judgment has been adjudged as anti-people judgment. It is the Supreme Court no doubt, but since that judgment came, there has been heightened tension in the land.

“And the purpose of such a body is not to aggravate; not to cause more problems but to do justice in the interest of the majority of the people, not justice that seemed to be in the interest of one character. So, if today, after that judgment, you have a purported state of emergency, you see explosions here and there, and unrest, it means that those judges should go and hide themselves in shame.

“If there is a way to adjust that judgment, they should do that, otherwise they will go down in history if there is a book of infamy, which is where their names will be written clearly. As you know, I am not a lawyer but lawyers have said, and judges have said that a five-man panel cannot override a seven-man panel.

“So, if a seven-man panel has decided in the past, which is the precedent. Five men cannot come today, alter and override it. There is a whole problem in the judiciary and the world is watching. Fubara has done quite well.”

HRH Sara-Igbe

“In its recent statement, THE Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum comprising eminent personalities like the former Governor of Rivers state, Chief Rufus Ada-George re-echoed that Gov. Siminialayi Fubara made genuine efforts to present the budget as directed within the specified period.

”He wrote to the House through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), but it was rejected. He went to the House of Assembly himself, only to be locked out by the lawmakers. Following this development, the governor formally notified the Assembly of his intention to present the budget on March 19, 2025, or any other date convenient to the House within that month.

”Despite all these efforts, the lawmakers failed to respond. Instead, they adjourned plenary indefinitely, and resumed on Monday, only to serve an impeachment notice on the Governor and Deputy Governor. These actions were intended to prevent the Governor from presenting the budget, as directed by the Supreme Court, and to provide a pretext for the President to impose a state of emergency as he has done now on Rivers State.

”The President’s portrayal of Governor Sim Fubara as non-compliant, while disregarding the misconduct of the 27 House of Assembly members, is misleading and unfair. By doing so, the President has created a narrative that places the blame solely on the Governor which is not the true position of the events.

”This biased perspective overlooks the role of the lawmakers, acting, under the influence and direction of the minister of FCT, thus, perpetuating an unjust and one-sided view of the situation”.

”The above reflection of the realities of the state of events in Rivers put to question President Tinubu’s assertion that ‘Fubara had practically done nothing to obey the Supreme Court’s verdict’. Again, it points to the total disregard to genuine information either on the part of the President or his media experts.”

Prof Obarogie

”It is not correct to accuse Fubara of doing nothing to implement the Supreme Court judgment, as the 27 warmongering Assembly members denied him every opportunity for an amicable engagement, especially the budget presentation.”

Ambakederimo

“Governor Fubara has been magnanimous so far in trying to get this matter resolved, more antagonism has come from his protégé and his foot soldiers, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who violated the Supreme Court order by shutting out the governor that is willing and have pledged to abide by every item in the order sheet.

“So far, the House members exhibited reckless behavior not fit of lawmakers; this is where l again supported the president on his action for suspending the members of the House of Assembly along with the governor.”

Amaebi

“Fubara wrote the Assembly following the Supreme Court judgment. He wrote the Assembly for them to meet on how to implement the decision of the court, including paying outstanding allowances, but they ignored him.

He wrote to the House to submit the 2025 Appropriation Bill, they again ignored him, and also barred him from gaining access to the Assembly complex.”

Demolition of the Rivers Assembly: Prof Obarogie

”In the first place, demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly was an unconscionable, barbaric, and reckless action by the governor. In saner climes, the Governors Forum and the National Assembly would hand him an ultimatum within which to rebuild the legislative building.”

HRM Dakolo

“In terms of demolishing the House of Assembly, it is neither here nor there. The House of Assembly building was built by the executive, okay? Governor Fubara said that there have been requests to rebuild, refurbish the assembly, or whatever. He looked at it and felt, okay, that is what we should start doing.

“After all, were billions not used in refurbishing the vice president’s gatehouses, president’s cottages, and so on? It is in line. And that should not be a problem. That should not be counted as an offense against a governor.

“More so, he is the governor of his state. Are the people protesting? Why should anybody somewhere else cry more than the Rivers people? Why should anybody somewhere, whether Abuja or London or Frankfurt cry more than the River’s people? The governor is there. He was voted in by the people.

“If the people do not want him, they will do the needful. It is not for anyone else who does not understand what is going on to begin to use sentiments and say he is demolishing the house. Demolishing which house? Do people not buy houses, demolish them, and build skyscrapers on top of it?

“As far as I am concerned, I do not think it is about the members of the House of Assembly. The House of Assembly people who are against him are doing that because they belong to that cartel that wants to keep sharing N19 billion every month. So people must see this.”

Ambakederimo

“The demolition of the House of Assembly for me is a very crude and blatant use of power. This is how the political class abuse power and it is becoming a trend in our body politic. Going further, it is a waste of scarce resources. No reason given for the demolition should be justified, if the building was not good enough, the House of Assembly can be used for other facilities and a new one put up.

“For the governor not to have deemed fit to provide for a new building smacks of deliberate and premeditated action that should call for an administration panel of inquiry. But to also use this as one reason to oust the governor is not strong enough. In all these, the governor goofed.”

Amaebi

“The much talked about demolition of the House of Assembly is a lame excuse. It is within the prerogative of the governor to destroy and build if he feels that it is no longer befitting for the purpose it was built. After all, President Tinubu also rebuilt the vice president’s house with multi-billion naira.”

Gbemre

“Let us face the fact squarely. Tinubu did not force Governor Fubara to break down the River State legislative building. That is the height of abuse of power. Being a governor does not give him the audacity to break a different arm of the government’s building.

”Was he drunk when he sent bulldozers to break River State legislature building for personal ego? No person knew what he would have done the day he visited the building where the lawmakers were sitting if the gate was open.

”Maybe he would have ordered his thugs to beat up 27 lawmakers against him. There are processes to follow. He won’t just drive to the River State Legislative Quarters. He should have properly informed them.

”He asked his illegal appointees to write the lawmakers. What stops him from signing the letter when he is fully aware that his appointees were not approved by the River State legislature?

”I want to ask Governor Fubara, so it is constitutional to demolish the Rivers State House of Assembly building? It is constitutional to appoint commissioners without approval of the Legislature?

”It is constitutional to spend state money without approval of legislature? Does Governor Fubara have the constitutional power to undermine Supreme Court judgment? No.

”They say ‘he who comes to equity must come with clean hands’. Tinubu’s action was to save the state from burning further, hence both parties were asked to go on six months’ vacation. Those praising Fubara for being autocratic are not helping him and River State.

”On Sunday, March 16 evening precisely, I discussed with a Deltan politician who said if it were him as governor of River State, he would have pursued the 27 lawmakers from the state.

”These are kinds of words they told Gov Fubara. It is only a moron that will set his house on fire, and beg his neighbors to help to extinguish the fire. Fubara is the governor of his state and he has to use a lot of natural wisdom to handle this matter.”

Lenu:

”The reconstruction of that edifice is almost at the lintel level. Physical structures do not lie. Anybody can access the Moscow Road where the Assembly Complex is situated to confirm this”.

Gov Fubara not renouncing militants: HRM Dakolo

“Is it the job of the governor to disown militants? Did they come to the Government House to threaten? If they threaten in social media, is the governor so jobless that he has to monitor everything? Is he the Commander of the Delta Safe? Is the governor the Chief of Defence Staff? Is the governor the Inspector General of Police? Is he the governor of the NNPCL that gave contracts for the protection of oil and gas pipelines to people? What kind of joke is this?

Prof Obarogie

“The President should know that militants are fiefs and have divergent alliances. The governor may not have their ears. The governor also shares in the blame by not openly condemning the threats made by the militants. There is a conspiracy theory to the effect that the militants’ threats and the eventual bombing of the pipeline were premeditated to lay the ground for the state of emergency declaration.”

Ambakederimo

“The governor did not conduct himself well in terms of spoken words concerning violence. He gave himself away too quickly. My take on attacks on oil pipelines may have been different from the assumption out there. I say this from an advantageous position as someone who has interacted with many of the militant principal actors in finding alternative incentives to make them look away from the destruction of oil infrastructure and operations of unlicensed refineries.

“Many of these principal actors are feeling aggrieved that they are left out of the pipeline security contracts, and these guys may capitalize on a crisis like this, and vent their anger on the pipelines.

“So as of now, no one can say for sure who is responsible for hitting the pipelines. Militarization of the region is not the solution, strategic engagement with the people of the oil-bearing communities is the best way to go.

“I will encourage the government to engage with the leadership of the Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC) to find a lasting pathway forward to incessant attacks on oil infrastructure.”

Amaebi:

“The President is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and has the responsibility to protect lives and properties, including critical infrastructures. If some persons threaten to destroy oil facilities, they must direct the necessary security agencies to arrest such persons. It is not within the ambit of any state governor, including Fubara, to bear that responsibility.”

Suspension of Fubara, others: HRM Dakolo

“Mr. President should not allow himself to be used in this manner, I have read what the Attorney General of Federation said; that should not come from an Attorney General, and he is not a personal lawyer of somebody, he is the Attorney General of the Federation.

“I am the King of Ekpetiama Kingdom, I should not side with one group against another group in my kingdom, and I should be fair to all. They should guide the President correctly. They have led the president astray consciously or unconsciously, and the earlier he retraces his steps the better.

I would not know why Mr. President did not rebuke Wike, but all of these underscore the fact that he may just be one-sided and the result speaks for itself. It is obvious they are out for the oil and nothing else, and so long as he (Fubara) feels that Rivers State money should not be shared with any group of people other than the Rivers people, he will keep having problems.

“This is unbelievable, am still looking through the constitution to see where Mr. President elected by the people can just wake up one day, and say to an elected governor like himself, you have been suspended for six months. What kind of democracy is that?

“Even in a banana republic, it will not happen. Why should this happen because the pipelines have been affected? Any time oil is involved, the temperature, the character, the attitude, and the behavior of the government of Nigeria are different. We have been living with 87 deprivations and then one oil well or one pipeline and something is sabotaged, the head of the security apparatus of Nigeria is the one to resign not a governor. A governor whose security is being tele-guided by the Inspector General from Abuja, by some military chiefs in Abuja?

Prof Obarogie

“The presidential broadcast painted a miscarriage of justice coloration, as the President tends to rob the back of Nyesom Wike by all available means than to justly act in a manner that assuages the tangible suspicion of stakeholders. It was an overtly mishandled crisis, both by the Governor and the President.”

Ambakederimo

“Whether the President has the power to suspend an elected governor is what l cannot say, but public commentators have referred to relevant sections of the constitution to say the president has no constitutional powers to do so.

”My submission is that this matter can still be resolved even at this stage. It is just a matter of being strategic and application of strategic intelligence. There are individuals in this country that President Tinubu cannot say no to, the governor should listen to wise counsel, Nyesom Wike can be reined- in by the intervention of these persons, who influence the President. This is the real political solution to resolve this Rivers State political imbroglio.”

Amaebi

“The president’s suspension of Fubara, an elected governor, is unconstitutional. It is procedurally flawed. It is pure impunity taken too far. It is akin to military dictatorship which is highly condemnable.

“The president did not act as the statesman. He is too partisan and clearly showed his hand that his one-sided stance is stimulated by the 2027 elections. He applauded the actions of his appointee. This is a very sad testimony.”

PANDEF intervention Prof Obarogie

”The President must have believed a security report available to him to the effect that PANDEF was aiding and abetting the governor against the 27 warmongering Assembly members, and Nyesom Wike, notoriously known as their patron-clientele.

”So, when they visited him, he did not receive them with an open mind. He saw them as a party to the crisis, rather than a willing party to the peaceful resolution of the crisis.”

HRM Dakolo

Governor Fubara welcomed the PANDEF intervention, but Wike refused to pay them any attention till tomorrow morning. And of course, what Wike did a few days ago was to abuse the hell out of them. Abuse their head, abuse the dead, abuse the living, so he does not want to settle.

All he wants is for Fubara must agree to that agreement they had in the dark. Any such agreement is personal and once it is about the people, such agreement is balderdash. If Fubara was a dubious man, he could cut a deal but that is not serving the people.

“The man said even if I have been bad before now, I am the governor and I want to be good. Yes, someone can opt to be good for once in his lifetime, you can be bad forever, and the people are paramount.”

Ambakederimo

“With the benefit of hindsight, again, I say that the PANDEF and other leaders, be it from our ethnic divide, have not done well, and did not do well even up to this stage. We lack strategic engagement when it comes to political engineering.

“A positive intervention can still be achievable even at this stage if the right contacts are invoked. Governor Fubara still can do much more and straighten out this matter, and also Minister Nyesom Wike. I know and see the body language of the President as a man who is amenable to rescind this decision for the sake of the people of Rivers State.”

Amaebi

“When well-meaning Nigerians, including PANDEF, waded into the matter to resolve it, Wike was not forthcoming and was evasive. Even when PANDEF met with the president, he told them that the Supreme Court has given judgment on it, and Fubara should implement the judgment of the Supreme Court.”

That Fubara, lawmakers couldn’t work together anymore/dividends of democracy – Prof Obarogie

”The President was partially correct in his assessment of the dividends of democracy delivery. He must be mindful of making simplistic fallacies, by thinking that the dividends of democracy are wholly delivered by the governor or the executive arm of government.

”The legislators have both legislative and oversight functions to make for a holistic delivery of the dividends of democracy. By dismantling the Assembly complex, he rendered the temple of legislation non-existent.”

HRM Dakolo

“It is obvious with the type of judgment where people decamped, swore to an affidavit that they have decamped, and somehow because of his (Tinubu) intervention, a bit of it was withdrawn but the other party continued.

”You are now saying people who have decamped do not seem to have decamped. Some have even said the National Assembly was supposed to have taken over the Rivers State House of Assembly because 27 persons have decamped, and so they have lost their seats, and this other group is too small to do the legislative business. In that kind of situation, they are supposed to come and help out.

“What you are seeing in Rivers State is an oil war, if you remove that, you can talk from now till eternity, but you will not get it right. Certain interests want to take over the control of the oil and gas fields and ensure the continuous flow of oil. So, aside from Fubara, and the majority of the Rivers people interested in their lives and safety, I can tell you, unfortunately, pitiably and shamefully, the federal government of Nigeria is not interested in the safety of the people of Rivers State.”

Ambakederimo

”It is a truism that the cordial working relationship between the House members and the governor has irretrievably broken down, things have shown a proclivity to the sloppy slope. Again, as I said, the governor did not engage strategically, the President is right when he said the governor did not come to him.

”In terms of governance in Rivers State, there was seamless governance going on in Rivers State until the Supreme Court ordered stopping legitimate funds to be released to Rivers State even when there was calm.”