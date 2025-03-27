South East APC Forum to Umahi: Clarify your remarks on Anambra politics

Umahi

By Nwafor Sunday

The South East APC Young Progressives Forum has called on Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, to clarify his recent remarks suggesting that there is no opposition in Anambra State, a statement they believe could be misinterpreted as an endorsement of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)-led government ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

Speaking at a press conference on March 26, 2025, in Anambra, the National Convener of the Forum, Comrade Paschal Candle, emphasized that the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains a strong and growing force in Anambra, with a well-structured party presence across the state.

“The APC has made significant strides in Anambra State. Today, we have a well-established party structure with offices in all 21 local government areas and 326 wards. Any claim that there is no opposition undermines the dedication and efforts of APC members who have tirelessly worked to build the party,” Candle stated.

The Forum expressed concern that such statements, coming from a high-ranking APC leader in the South East, could send mixed signals to party faithful and stakeholders.

“As a major APC stakeholder, Senator Umahi’s words carry weight. We expect him to use his position to strengthen the party in the South East, rather than make comments that could be misinterpreted,” Candle added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring an APC victory in the upcoming election, stressing that the party has gained significant support from Anambra residents seeking an alternative to the current administration.

“Our party is fully prepared for the November 8 election. The APC has gained the trust of many Anambra residents, and we are confident that our efforts will yield positive results at the polls,” the statement read.

The Forum urged APC members in Anambra to remain focused and not be distracted by political statements. It also called on Senator Umahi to clarify his stance and reaffirm his commitment to the APC’s electoral success in Anambra.

The press conference concluded with a renewed call for support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, as the APC continues its mission to strengthen governance in Anambra and across the South East.