Sokoto warns against spread of meningitis as state records outbreak

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO – The Sokoto State Ministry of Health has issued a warning urging residents to remain vigilant following a rising number of meningitis cases in several local government areas.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Faruk Umar Abubakar Wurno, emphasized the need for heightened awareness after laboratory tests confirmed that many of the suspected cases were indeed meningitis.

He stated that the ministry has intensified surveillance, case management, and public health interventions to curb the spread of the disease.

Dr. Abubakar urged residents to take precautionary measures, including:

Seeking immediate medical attention at the nearest health facility if experiencing symptoms such as fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, or any unusual signs.

Maintaining good personal and environmental hygiene.

Avoiding crowded places and ensuring proper ventilation in homes and public spaces.

He also called on citizens to promptly report suspected cases or any unusual illnesses to the nearest hospital.

In response to the outbreak, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has ensured the provision of necessary medications to health facilities across the state.