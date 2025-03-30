SDP’s Adebayo willing to step down 2027 presidential ambition for better candidate

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has stated that he is ready to forgo his 2027 presidential ambition if a more capable candidate emerges to lead the party.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, a socio-political programme aired on Channels Television on Sunday, Adebayo emphasised that his priority is Nigeria’s progress, not personal ambition.

“It is my prayer to God that if there is a person who God thinks is better than me to fix the problem of Nigeria, my ambition should not stop that person because we want a country that works,” he said.

Adebayo assured that the SDP would present a credible candidate capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election. He stressed that the party would not engage in divisive politics based on religion or ethnicity.

“Our goal is to ensure that when we make a choice in the SDP, Nigerians, even outside the party, will feel a sense of relief and say, ‘Finally, this platform has given the country a real chance,’” he stated.

On party expansion, Adebayo acknowledged the influx of new members but insisted that they must align with the SDP’s values.

He warned that the party would not allow negative traits from other political platforms to taint its principles.

“If you want to come to the SDP, you have to allow us to apply disinfectant—not because we don’t respect you, but because you are coming from a highly infected zone,” he said, likening the process to COVID-era sanitisation measures.

He also referenced politicians who switched parties due to internal disputes, including former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, while underscoring the SDP’s commitment to fairness and internal discipline.

“We sympathise with everyone who is coming, but our job is to ensure that this party is not about politicians—it is about the Nigerian people. Registration is done at the ward level, and every member must read and abide by the party’s constitution,” Adebayo added.