Rivers’ sole administrator suspends political appointees

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Samuel Oyadongha, Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok Ibas (retd) has suspended all political appointees in the state.

A statement by his Chief of Staff, last night, read: “The Rivers State government announces the suspension of political office holders and appointees in Rivers State.

“This is pursuant to the powers conferred on the Administrator of Rivers State, Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

“Those suspended include the Secretary to the State Government, chief of staff, commissioners, chairmen and members of all boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions and parastatals, special advisers, special asisstants, and senior special assistants.

“This suspension takes effect from March 26, 2025. The affected officers are to hand over to the permanent secretaries in their MDAs. Where there may be no permanent secretary, they are to hand over to the most senior director/head of administration.”

Recall that Ibas was appointed sole administrator of the state by President Tinubu on March 18, 2025 following the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

It’s time for dialogue — Diri

Meanwhile, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider his declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and instead set up a committee to reconcile the different parties to the dispute.

This came as National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, United States of America, also called on President Tinubu to reverse his decision of imposing a state of emergency on Rivers State, while calling on the administrator to resign forthwith.

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) has asked Heads of Local Government Area of the 23 councils in the state to submit reports of two years activities of their councils to the government.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, yesterday, received the immediate past chairmen of the 23 councils in the state at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Diri, who insisted that the Rivers crisis can be resolved through dialogue, also empasised that the Ijaw ethnic nationality was not in conflict with the president or the country.

He made the appeal, yesterday, at an emergency stakeholders’ congress of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, at the Ijaw House in Yenagoa.

The governor said: “Again, I restate that this is the time for dialogue because it is a lose-lose situation for people of Rivers State. I urge Mr. President and the National Assembly to waste no time in inaugurating a committee of eminent personalities that will immediately intervene and bring back peace and the constituted government of Rivers State back to office.

“The South-South Governors’ Forum, of which I am chairman, had urged the President to reconsider his stance and allow for dialogue among the parties.

“However, let me be unequivocal. The Ijaw nation is not in conflict with the Federal Government nor do we have any dispute with President Tinubu.”

In a welcome address, the INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, appreciated Ijaw men and women of good conscience, Niger Deltans, Nigerians and the international community for their unflinching support for justice and equity in the ongoing Rivers political crisis.

NADECO calls on Administrator to resign

NADECO (USA) said in a statement that Nigeria operates as a federation and Rivers State is a sovereign entity within it.

Lloyd F. Ukwu, President /CEO of NADECO USA, Washington DC, in a statement, said: “To be clear, his own presidency remains under a cloud of illegitimacy, having been declared the winner by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, despite widespread irregularities and disputes over the election’s credibility.

“It is both absurd and unjust for a president whose mandate is contested to attempt the removal of a legally and duly elected governor. The irony is glaring, a leader accused of electoral fraud seeking to undermine democratic governance in Rivers State.

“In a democracy, sovereignty resides with the citizens, not with an unelected administrator or an aspiring autocrat or want-to-be civilian dictator in Abuja.”

Administrator writes HLGAs, demands financial details

The directive was contained in a letter to the HLGAs by Dr. Itong Awani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs and was only made public, yesterday.

The letter read: “His Excellency, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State has directed that all Heads of Local Government Administration should submit the report of their councils to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Affairs.

“I am also to inform you that all submissions using the format listed below should reach the office of the undersigned on or before March 26, 2025, for onward transmission to the office of the Sole Administrator. Government House, Port Harcourt for further necessary action.”

The letter directed the HLGAs to detail the number of staff members in the LGAs, the sources of their revenue generation and activities of the councils in the past two years and submit, yesterday.

Ex-Rivers LG chairmen pay solidsrity visit to Fubara

The former chairmen were on a solidarity visit to show support and commitment to the course of the Rivers First mantra under the leadership of Governor Fubara.

They were led on the visit by the former chairman of Association of Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria, ALGON, Rivers State Chapter, and former Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Prince Ezebunwo Ichemati.

The 23 chairmen, who were in high spirits, said they embarked on the visit to reassure the governor of their unflinching loyalty and dedication to his mandate while urging Rivers people to continue to rally support for the governor, despite the challenges.

N-Delta group tasks Tinubu, stakeholders on return to democracy

The Federal Government has been urged to speedily mobilise the Abubakar Abdusalami-led reconciliation committee towards quickly returning Rivers State to democratic rule and take the wind off the sail of militants threatening Nigeria’s oil-based economy.

National Coordinator of the Niger Delta Grassroots Organisation, Weyinmi Olley who made the appeal, emphasised that if the committee members are all proven to be non-partisan and prioritise national and democratic interests above parochial persuasions, the committee would earn the trust of the parties to resolve the political crisis in Rivers State.

He said: “We urge the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; the Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly; suspended Governor Sim Fubara to sheathe their swords and prioritise the peace and good of Rivers State instead of persisting in antics that not only cast a dark pall on the entire nation but emplace economic control of Rivers State in hands of non-Rivers people against tenents of federalism.

“While appealing to Niger Delta militants to key in to the peace process, the NDGO wishes to also appeal to Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd and all other oil facilities surveillance companies operating in the region to contribute their quota to facilitate the quick attainment of peace and return to democracy in Rivers State.”

Tinubu acted based on misinformation —Sacked Rivers LGA bosses

Meantime, the immediate past Local Government Council chairmen in Rivers State have stated that President Tinubu suspended the governor of the state, Fubara, based on misinformation from some quarters.

The former 23 LGA chairmen also assured Fubara of their support during the period of his political travail, describing the declaration of state of emergency in the state as unfortunate.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on behalf of the former chairmen, yesterday, the past Port Harcourt City Chairman, Ezebunwo Ichemati, highlighted Fubara’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the state.

He said: “We, the immediate past Local Government Chairmen of Rivers State, stand in unwavering solidarity with you in this trying time, despite the unfortunate declaration of a State of Emergency in our beloved State.

“We recognise and commend your dedication to the development, peace, and security of our dear State, as demonstrated by the numerous pro-people projects you have executed.”

“These projects have significantly contributed to the stability and progress being enjoyed by the good people of Rivers State.

“Your robust and cordial relationship with the security agencies domiciled in Rivers State, occasioned by the numerous logistical support provided by your administration, culminated into the sustained peace, harmony and security enjoyed by residents of Rivers State”.

Ichemati said the President acted based on misinformation, dismissing the claims that Fubara failed to adhere to the Supreme Court judgement as false.

He said: “Following the Supreme Court judgment of February 28, 2025, we, as law-abiding citizens, dutifully obeyed your directive to hand over to the Heads of Local Government Administration in our respective LGAs, in compliance with the court’s decision.

“It is, therefore, deeply disheartening that persons with ulterior motives will intentionally misinform Mr. President, claiming that you failed to obey the Supreme Court’s ruling when, in reality, you have consistently demonstrated respect for the rule of law.

“Additionally, in furtherance to the compliance of the Supreme Court’s judgement, your relentless efforts to present the 2025 budget to the House of Assembly, which was unfortunately frustrated by individuals who chose to put personal and political interests above the well-being of Rivers people, was clearly seen by all Nigerians”.

“Despite these setbacks, your determination to serve the state with integrity remains evident to all. In light of these challenges, we, along with the vast majority of Rivers people-both politically affiliated and non-affiliated-stand solidly behind you.”