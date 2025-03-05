Rivers Govt donates helicopter to NAF 

Rivers Governor Sim Fubara donates a helicopter to NAF



The Rivers State Government has donated an Agusta Westland (AW) 139 helicopter to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to complement ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria further to safeguard critical national assets in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held on 5 March 2025 at NAF Base, Port Harcourt, the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara,

emphasised that the donation aligns with his government’s efforts to complement the federal government’s initiatives to bolster national security.

He reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting the NAF and other security agencies in protecting lives, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and sustaining economic stability.

Governor Fubara noted that the Air Force’s presence has been instrumental in combating security threats, particularly illegal oil bunkering, and ensuring stability in the Niger Delta region.

“Nigeria has therefore witnessed an increase in crude oil output, reflecting the effectiveness of ongoing combined efforts of the Nigerian security agencies in protecting the nation’s critical infrastructure,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, expressed deep appreciation for the long-standing partnership between the NAF and Rivers State, which dates back to the establishment of NAF Base, Port Harcourt, during the Nigerian Civil War.

He highlighted the state’s ongoing support, including infrastructure upgrades and recent runway rehabilitation at the NAF Base.

The CAS highlighted the AW139’s advanced avionics, high-speed capabilities, and versatility, stating that the aircraft will enhance the NAF’s capacity for rapid response missions.

He assured that the Air Force has already begun comprehensive training for pilots, engineers, and technicians to ensure its effective deployment.

Additionally, efforts are underway to strengthen maintenance infrastructure, ensuring the helicopter’s long-term operational efficiency.

Air Marshal Abubakar expressed deep appreciation to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast commitment to modernising the NAF. He noted that ongoing fleet expansion and infrastructure upgrades have significantly bolstered operational readiness.

He emphasised that these efforts enhance the Air Force’s capability to address evolving security challenges and reaffirm the government’s dedication to a stronger, more resilient national defence.

The CAS also disclosed that the NAF had prioritised the deployment of newly acquired T-129 ATAK helicopters for combat operations against illegal oil bunkering and crude oil theft.

He further revealed that, in addition to these advanced attack helicopters, the NAF has deployed Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other cutting-edge surveillance and strike platforms to bolster security operations.

He emphasised that these efforts are aimed at curbing all forms of criminality and ensuring that Rivers State and the nation at large remain safe and thriving hubs for economic activities.

Nigerians can be assured that NAF remains fully committed to working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful, secure and prosperous Nigeria.

