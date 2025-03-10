Rivers crisis: APC factions at war over threat to impeach Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

Daniel Abia & Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT — The All Progressives Congress, APC, factions in Rivers State are at war over threat to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

While the faction led by Mr. Tony Okocha, recognised by the national leadership of the party warned Fubara to honourably resign from office or be disgraced out by impeachment, accusing him of multiple impeachable offences, the court-recognised leadership of the party in the state, loyal to former governor Rotimi Amaechi led by Chief Emeka Bekee has hit back at Okocha for daring to ask Governor Fubara to resign or be impeached.

This came as Governor Fubara, yesterday, that despite the ensuing political circumstances against his administration, Rivers people will emerge stronger eventually, urging the people to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the overall interest of the state.

Also, yesterday, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Martins Amaewhule and the other 26 lawmakers shunned a peace meeting called by Fubara at Government House.

In another development, the Amaewhule-led state House of Assembly has made true its threat by issuing arrest warrant on the Chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli and four other commissioners.

This came as another Commissioner of RSIEC, Ibierembo Thompson, has resigned as a member of the electoral body, citing the recent Supreme Court judgement on the conduct of the October 5, 2024, local government elections in the state.

Worried by the developments, a former governor of the state, Chief Rufus Ada-George has called on all the warring factions in the raging political crisis to sheathe their swords and refrain from inflammatory statements, unnecessary ultimatums and threats over peace of the state.

Resign honourable now or be impeached disgracefully, APC tells Fubara

The factional chairman of the APC, Mr. Tony Okocha, recognised by the national leadership of the party, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said: “The APC remains the major opposition party in Rivers State, we are the voice of the voiceless. When we said Fubara is clueless, we were not joking. The evidence is clear.”

Okocha criticised Fubara’s recent invitation of the 27 lawmakers for a meeting, dismissing the planned meeting as inconsequential.

“The governor behaves like a puritan, but he’s a dangerous snake. His meeting agenda with the lawmakers is puerile. Is he inviting them to discuss the Supreme Court judgement? And why was the invitation letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, instead of the governor himself? It’s an aberration.”

He insisted that the party will not stand idly by while the governor allegedly mismanages the state.

“The options before Fubara are two: he should honourably resign or be impeached because he has run the state aground and disrespected Mr. President,” Okocha said.

He warned that Fubara’s position is precarious, claiming that the Supreme Court’s findings alone are enough grounds for impeachment.

“If he refuses to resign, he will be impeached. I don’t need to be a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly to know the numerous impeachable offences he has committed. There is no government in Rivers State.”

Okocha also cautioned that the governor’s continued stay in office could lead to political instability.

“He is already sitting on a keg of gunpowder, and with a little spark, he will explode. So, let him honorably resign,” he warned.

Impeachment threat: You are an outlaw, Emeka’s APC tells Okocha

However, the rival faction of the party loyal to former governor, Rotimi Amaechi which is headed by Chief Bekee has attacked Okocha, saying the APC executive committee he is standing on has since been nullified for conducting the election that threw him up as chairman against court order.

Okocha said Fubara conducted council elections contrary to a federal high court order, but Darlington Nwauju, Publicity Secretary of the Beke-led APC elected exco reminded Okocha that he too is standing outside the law.

He said Okocha’s caretaker committee (CTC) was nullified by the court but that he held on without a valid counter court order.

He said the high court in Port Harcourt ordered the APC not to hold the congress that brought Okocha in but that he (Okocha) relied on the support of a strong man to go ahead and hold the congress and emerged as state chairman in rivalry to a court-recognised state executive council.

He said the high court also reviewed the actions and nullified the state executive he formed based on disobedience to court order, but that he (Okocha) has continued to serve and reign outside the law.

Reacting to the call by Okocha for Fubara to resign immediately or be impeached, Nwauju said in a message he sent by WhatsApp to newsmen: “Our response — recall that part of the grounds which the Supreme Court latched on to sustain the FHC judgment which nullified the local government elections in Rivers State was that elections went ahead despite the judgment of court stopping the process.

“Now, our question is, if we are not a people suffering from collective amnesia in Rivers State, why must a Tony Okocha, who is still parading himself as chairman of the APC in Rivers against the judgment of court, now be the person pontificating over abuse of or disobedience to court process?

“What kind of physician goes about healing others while being in need of a health emergency? The likes of Tony Okocha are conflict entrepreneurs as far as the political saga in Rivers State is concerned and posterity will not forget the ignoble roles he is playing in dismantling democracy and the rule of law in Rivers State.”

On attack on Fubara, Nwauju accused Okocha of inability to account for his time at the NDDC since his ‘unfortunate’ appointment.

“He steadily deploys reverse psychology to pull the wool over the eyes of Rivers people in order to hide his visionless stray into the NDDC.

Don’t be disheartened, Fubara urges Rivers people

The governor urged his supporters and Rivers people, not to be disheartened by recent turn of events but rather cheer up, knowing that God does not start a thing by enthroning his administration, and allow it to be truncated half-way in the journey.

Fubara spoke at the inauguaration of the Palace of Nyeweali Akpor Kingdom and a magnificent residential quarters for the King, Eze Levi Amos Oriebe, built and furnished by his administration at Ozuoba in Obi/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, yesterday.

The governor said: “I want to say to our teeming supporters, I know some of you, your spirits are high, some of you, your spirits are low. But, I want to assure you one important fact of life: God does not start a thing and end halfway.

“It doesn’t matter what the situation might be today, I assure you that we will come up again stronger and better. Continue to follow my footsteps, and those footsteps remain the path of peace. We need it because if anything happens, we are the greatest losers.

“Our concern for this state is not because of our own profit, but the total well-being of Rivers State. So, I appeal to everyone of you: be law abiding. I will not encourage any act of disobedience or any act of violence. But that is not to say that we will support evil. We will never support evil.”

Fubara said his administration is focused on good governance and will not renege on the promise of delivering impactful, people-oriented development projects, continually.

“Our projects, our services will continue to be those ones that will touch the hearts, the souls, and the spirits of our people. And we will not, no matter the circumstances surrounding our situation, renege on that promise that we made to the good people of Rivers State”, he said.

On the project, Fubara considered it historic to have delivered a befitting palace for the Akpor Kingdom, being the first in over 200 years of its existence.

“I was really touched to the point that I had a few drops of tears when the Royal Father was speaking, and he said, ‘for over 200 years that the Akpor Kingdom has existed, it functioned without a palace. “

“But God doesn’t make mistakes. Maybe, He left it for our administration to fulfill, so that we will be part of history forever and ever in Akpor Kingdom.

“We did not just build the palace, but we also provided a personal residence for the Nyeweali, knowing fully well that the palace belongs to everyone, but at the end of his tenure or when call of nature comes, his family definitely, will not be here.

“So, after living in a fine beautiful place, what happens to the family? We have to provide a place for him. I want you to note that we did not end this project by building just the palace, but we went further to provide the Eze his own personal residence, so that when he leaves, he can enjoy the comfort that he is already enjoying here at this moment.”

Fubara’s peace move fails as lawmakers shun Government House meeting

The peace meeting convened by Governor Fubara, could not hold, yesterday, as scheduled.

This followed refusal of the lawmakers invited for the meeting to show up.

The governor had in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, invited the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Amaewhule and the other 26 lawmakers for a peace meeting in Government House, yesterday.

To top the agenda of the meeting were presentation of the 2025 budget to the Assembly, payment of allowances of the lawmakers, allocation of a sitting venue for the assembly and others.

But, it was gathered that the meeting that was to hold 10a.m., at Government House, Port Harcourt, could not hold because the lawmakers did not show up.

Although, it was earlier gathered that the lawmakers had turned down the invitation from government, noting that it was not properly handled and only posted on social media platforms.

A video sighted on the social media showed one of the invitees, said to be the member representing Akuku-Toru Constituency II, Rivers State House of Assembly, Lolo Isaiah Opuende, stating that the lawmakers will not honour the invitation.

He said: “It is time for us to ‘dey our dey.’ When ‘dey your dey started’ our principal said the time to Dey your Dey will come and it has come.

“How can you write a letter and post it on social media and expect us to come. No, we are not kids. The governor should write the Assembly in a proper way, that is all.”

However, some other sources alleged that the government, which sent out the invitation to the lawmakers was not ready for the meeting.

The sources questioned why the governor would schedule a meeting for 10a.m., and at the same time have a project commissioning almost at the same time.

Assembly issues arrest warrant on RSIEC chairman, Enebeli, 4 others

The arrest warrant followed the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to them by the Assembly to appear before it today. The 48-hour ultimatum expired last Friday.

The House presided over by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule during plenary on Monday unanimously agreed for the arrest warrant on Justice Enebeli (retired) and four of his commissioners.

Earlier on Monday, RSIEC commissioner in charge of Transport, Logistics and Stores, Ibiemebo Thompson put up a resignation from the commission citing the recent ruling of the Supreme Court, which invalidated the October 5, 2024, council elections.

Prior to this development, two other commissioners, Lazberry Nnah and Prof. Simeon Weli had tendered their resignations last week also citing the same reason, Supreme Court judgment.

It is not clear what happens next as the chairman of the commission, Justice Enebeli is yet to indicate intention to honour the invitation.

Another RSIEC commissioner resigns, cites Supreme Court judgment

In the resignation letter dated March 9, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of RSIEC, Thompson said: “I write to formally resign my appointment as a member of RSIEC in charge of Transport, Logistics and Stores.

“This decision was necessitated by the recent judgment from the Supreme, which annulled the October 5, 2024, council elections in the Rivers State, and the subsequent development within the state.

“I remain deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve, as well as the valuable experiences and insights gained during my tenure. I wish the commission the very best,” the resignation letter read.

Ada-George to Fubara/Amaewhule: Stop all threats, ultimatums, inflammatory statements

Meanwhile, former governor, Rufus Ada-George expressing a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to the peace and well-being of the state, reminded the political gladiators in the crisis “of the rich history and the remarkable progress made over the years in our state. Currently, it appears that we are drifting far into the ocean. But, we still need to aim higher for peaceful co-existence and greater developments.”

The former governor said in the light of the seemingly boiling political pronouncement and judgment by the Supreme Court, “I assert that peace is our utmost priority. I call on all parties involved to immediately stop all threats, inflammatory statements, ultimatums and exercise restraint in their pronouncements to avoid escalating the fever pitch tension.”

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, he enjoined all to “draw lessons from history, particularly from the then 1962 Western Regional Crisis as recently emphasized by one prominent citizen of that area.

Avoidable crises of this nature, if not swiftly and fairly handled may have far-reaching consequences not just in Rivers State but on the entire nation. We cannot afford to degenerate into such a crisis again.

“Although the Supreme Court has rendered its verdict, there is still room for humane and pragmatic decisions to be made. These can help alleviate the adverse consequences of the ruling on the people.

“Already, the flash lights are increasing by the day with the pronounced withholding of monthly allocations to the state. The end product and anger are being visibly seen on the faces of the ordinary man on the street.

“As a people, we must constantly cultivate the attitude of compromise. Even in the most tense and war-torn regions, compromise has proven to be a powerful tool for resolving conflicts and fostering peace.

“To this end, I consider it imperative for all former governors and their deputies to come together and unite, speak out always in the best interest of Rivers State, a state I believe they all love.”

To all the 32 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, he urged them to prioritize the well-being of the state above personal and sectional interests, adding “It’s time for us to come together as one cohesive, united people in our quest for peace and prosperity.

Group issues 7-day notice to Fubara to sue Amaewhule, 26 other lawmakers over perjury

Meanwhile, Fubara has been given a 7-day notice to institute a legal action against Awaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers for lying on oath that they never defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a letter to the governor, Mr. Chizy Enyi, President General of the Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, a non-governmental organisation gave the governor 7-day to prosecute the lawmakers.

“I give you 7-day pre-action notice to prosecute the underlisted persons who are officials of Rivers State House of Assembly, who lied on oath and thereby, committed perjury.”

Enyi assured the governor that all the necessary documents relating to the commission of the crime, when, where, and date, “to enable you to prove your case beyond reasonable doubt, are hereby attached.”