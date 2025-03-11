Reps to probe oil, gas pipeline vandalism

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

ABUJA—The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the current state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria to prevent further economic losses.

The lawmakers also plan to probe the causes and impacts of frequent pipeline vandalism, which has cost the country billions in lost revenue.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Muhammed Shehu (Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano) and 15 others. The motion, titled “Urgent Need to Rehabilitate the Oil and Gas Pipeline Networks to Avert Economic Loss for Nigeria,” highlighted the urgent need to protect critical infrastructure.

Shehu noted that Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, which contributes about 9% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and over 90% of export revenues, has been severely impacted by pipeline vandalism.

“Between 2018 and 2023, Nigeria recorded over 7,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism, resulting in the loss of $12.74 million worth of crude oil,” he stated.

He further cited recent cases, including: October 2024: Crude oil supply to Shell’s Forcados Terminal was reduced by 50% due to sabotage, causing loading delays and potential force majeure declarations.

January 2025: A major pipeline spill from Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary devastated the Niger Delta environment, worsening pollution and economic hardship for host communities.

February 2025: Shell reported another oil spill near Port Harcourt caused by an overflow during pipeline flushing operations.

Shehu expressed concern that these recurring breaches have led to extensive environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods, and substantial revenue losses, further straining Nigeria’s economic and security landscape.

“The Niger Delta region has suffered from decades of oil spills, leading to severe health hazards, destruction of farmlands, and contamination of water sources, worsening poverty among local communities,” he added.

Commending the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) for intensifying efforts against crude oil theft—including uncovering 19 illegal pipeline connections and 58 illegal refineries in a single week in January 2025—Shehu stressed that pipeline deterioration threatens Nigeria’s energy security and economic sustainability.

With the adoption of the motion, the House resolved to: Investigate the state of oil and gas pipelines across Nigeria, including the causes and impacts of vandalism.

Examine the effectiveness of past and present government interventions in pipeline protection.

Engage key stakeholders—including the NNPCL, Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, security agencies, oil companies, host communities, and civil society organizations—to recommend sustainable solutions.

The investigation is expected to provide actionable strategies to safeguard Nigeria’s vital oil and gas infrastructure.