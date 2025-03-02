Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Sunday raised concerns over the extended closure of schools in Bauchi, Katsina, Kano, and Kebbi States during Ramadan, warning that this move violates students’ constitutional rights and jeopardises educational progress.

The five-week shutdown, from late February to early April 2025, affects all public and private educational institutions, including nursery, primary, secondary, and tertiary levels.

In a statement, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh expressed grave concern over the lack of inclusivity in the decision-making process and its disproportionate impact on non-Muslim students. CAN emphasised that education is a fundamental right and urged the governors of the affected states to reconsider this policy to promote equity and national cohesion.

The apex Christian body argued that the extended break disrupts academic schedules and undermines efforts to provide quality education for all; noting that this closure threatens to worsen the already high rates of out-of-school children in the region, which average 44%, significantly above the national average.

The association also highlighted the failure to consult adequately with stakeholders, including Christian leaders, parents, and educators, as a lapse in inclusive governance. CAN referenced countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where schools remain open during Ramadan with adjusted schedules, advocating for a similar approach in Nigeria’s northern states to minimise educational disruption.

While urging residents to remain calm and peaceful, CAN warned it would pursue legal action if students’ rights are further threatened, including seeking restraining orders to protect constitutional rights to education and freedom of conscience.

CAN also called on Governors Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Dikko Umar Radda (Katsina), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), and Nasir Idris (Kebbi) to engage in dialogue with religious bodies, school owners, parents, and civil society to reassess the directives. The association stressed the need for transparency and inclusive solutions to ensure the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their faith.

The statement urged unity, calling on Nigerians to create a society where faith and progress coexist and no child’s education is compromised.

