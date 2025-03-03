Ramadan: Motorists should take adequate rest to avoid crashes – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has advised motorists performing the Ramadan fast to ensure adequate rest before driving to minimise fatigue-induced crashes.

Mr Wasiu Ogunmefun, the Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota.

“Motorists should rest very well, especially during this Ramadan period, to prevent them from falling asleep while behind the wheels, thereby leading to accidents,” he said.

The unit commander said that a minimum of eight hours of sleep was required to be alert on the wheels and enjoined motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations in order to have safer highways.

Ogunmefun also admonished motorists to desist from driving against traffic to avoid unnecessary loss of lives during the Ramadan.

He said that the FRSC was strongly averse to driving against traffic, adding that anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

NAN reports that the Muslim faithful across the world commenced the 30-day fast in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar on March 1. (NAN)