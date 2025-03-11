PSC approves appointment of CP Ibrahim Bakori as Kano State Commissioner of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori as the new Commissioner of Police for Kano State.

Bakori, who hails from Katsina State, replaces CP Salman Garba Dogo, who has been promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Before his appointment, CP Bakori served as the Commissioner of Police, Homicide, at the Force Investigation Department (FID), Abuja. His career spans various strategic roles, including:

Commander, Bayelsa State Joint Task Force (Operation Doo Akpo), Yenagoa

Assistant Commissioner, Special Protection Unit (SPU), Force Headquarters, Abuja

Assistant Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bayelsa State

Assistant Commissioner, CID, Rivers State

Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police

Commanding Officer, 17 PMF, Akure

Mandate for Security and Stability

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), has tasked CP Bakori with ensuring peace and security in Kano State.

“You must quickly settle into the challenging task before you, ensuring that crime and criminality are brought to an end while promoting freedom of movement and security of enterprise,” Argungu advised.

He also urged CP Bakori to conduct a crime mapping of Kano State to implement a focused security strategy.

The Commission assured that it would monitor his progress and provide necessary support for his success.

The PSC’s approval has been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police for implementation, in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani.