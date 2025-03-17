Premier League unveils Puma as new official ball supplier from 2025-26 season

The Premier League has confirmed that Puma will take over as its official match ball supplier starting from the 2025-26 season, marking the end of a 25-year partnership with Nike.

In the summer of 2023, it was reported that the Premier League was preparing to part ways with Nike and transition to Puma once the American manufacturer’s contract expired this summer.

Nike had the opportunity to extend its long-standing agreement, but negotiations ultimately failed to reach a favorable outcome.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Puma as the official ball supplier of the Premier League,” said Premier League CEO Richard Masters. “Puma has a proud history of involvement in football over many years and we look forward to seeing the new ball used at all our matches from this summer onwards.”

Puma, a German sportswear giant, already has a strong presence in English football.

The company has sponsored eight-time Premier League champions Manchester City since 2019 and is also the sponsor of several high-profile Premier League players, including Kai Havertz, Jordan Pickford, James Maddison, Marc Cucurella, and Harry Maguire.

This is not Puma’s first foray into supplying official match balls for top European leagues. It became the Serie A ball supplier in the 2022-23 season and has been providing match balls for La Liga since 2019-20. Additionally, Puma has been the official ball supplier for the English Football League (EFL) since the 2021-22 season.

Beyond English football, Puma also sponsors clubs such as AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Brazilian side Palmeiras. Several EFL teams, including Barnsley, Rotherham United, Blackpool, AFC Wimbledon, and Peterborough United, also have sponsorship deals with Puma.

Nike had been the Premier League’s official ball supplier since the 2000-01 season, producing at least two different designs per season since 2004-05. The 2023-24 campaign was the first since 2019-20 in which Nike did not introduce a third ball design during the season.

Off the pitch, Nike played a key role in supporting community-focused Premier League initiatives, including campaigns such as ‘No Room For Racism’ and ‘Rainbow Laces.’

Puma CEO Arne Freundt highlighted the significance of this agreement for the brand, stating that it represents an “important step in Puma’s brand elevation strategy.”

“We look forward to bringing our performance technology to the forefront of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide,” he added.

“With Puma’s ball at the centre of attention during every match in this incredible league, we will create unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.”

Vanguard News