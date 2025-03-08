Police search for body of slain LASU graduate

Ogubode Adedamola

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the death of 28-year-old Ogubode Adedamola, a Lagos State University (LASU) 2024 graduate, while five others are on the run.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a press statement sent to our correspondent in the late hours of Friday, 7th March 2025.

He revealed that five other suspects are at large, while Pastor Whepetoji Sunday, Sherrif Adebayo and Omolara Ajisomo have been arrested.

Contrary to the command’s initial statement, which suggested that the 28-year-old graduate was missing and not killed by ritualists as circulated on social media, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, stated that the case is no longer considered a missing person case but rather a murder investigation.

The statement read: “Following a preliminary investigation into the case, the matter is no longer a case of a missing person but that of suspected murder. Investigation has been intensified to locate the body of the deceased and uncover the circumstances surrounding his death.

“The CP has assured the public that the Command is fully committed to resolving the matter and bringing the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that significant progress has been made in the investigation, and all efforts are being directed towards locating the body of the deceased and determining the exact cause of death.

“The Commissioner of Police has also appealed to the family, friends, and student bodies to remain calm while the police investigation is carried out diligently. He further calls for restraint from actions that could potentially hinder or interfere with the ongoing investigative efforts.

“To ensure a comprehensive and thorough investigation, CP Jimoh has directed that the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) take over the case. The SCID will provide further expertise and additional impetus to the investigation to expedite the process.

“Currently, among the five suspects whose accounts received money from the victim’s account, three have been arrested and are now in police custody: Whepetoji Sunday, a pastor, who received Seventy Thousand Naira from the victim’s account; Sherrif Adebayo, a church member, who received Three Hundred Thousand Naira from the victim’s account; and Omolara Ajisomo, the mother of Teniola Ajisomo and Olaoluwa Ajisomo, for aiding her children, who each received Three Hundred Thousand Naira, to escape to Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“Efforts are ongoing to arrest the five fleeing suspects. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Jimoh, assures that the Command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible are apprehended and brought to justice. The outcome of the investigation will be made public in the interest of justice.”

Ogubode, a political science education graduate who ran a cafe in the school, was declared missing on January 16, 2025.

Whepetoji, a cleric in a white garment church, is seen as the prime suspect in the case.