Police conduct specialized training on explosive ordnance risk education

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the Nigeria Police Force’s (NPF) commitment to continuous specialized training, particularly in areas of public safety such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, this commitment was demonstrated through the successful completion of a high-priority Explosive Ordnance Risk Education Training of Trainers (EORE ToT) course for personnel of the NPF-EOD unit.

The week-long intensive training, held from March 3rd to 7th, 2025, was the fourth of its kind and was conducted by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in collaboration with key international partners, including the British High Commission (BHC) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Enhancing Public Safety and Security

The EORE ToT course aimed to enhance the capacity of NPF-EOD personnel and other security operatives, equipping them with advanced skills to train their peers and effectively deliver life-saving Explosive Ordnance Risk Education (EORE) to communities at risk.

The closing ceremony, held at the Peacekeeping Lecture Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, was attended by:

The Inspector-General of Police, represented by Commissioner of Police EOD-CBRN, CP Patrick Atayero

Representatives from the British High Commission, Embassy of Japan, JICA, Embassy of France, German Technical Advisory Group, and the National Mine Action Center (NMAC)

IGP Directs EORE Integration into Police Training

Speaking at the event, the IGP emphasized the crucial role of such training in ensuring public safety and supporting humanitarian de-mining efforts.

He directed that basic EORE principles be incorporated into the curriculum of all Police Training Colleges and Institutions, ensuring that all police personnel have a foundational understanding of explosive ordnance risk education.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to equipping its personnel with essential skills to safeguard communities from explosive threats and enhance national security.