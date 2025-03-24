Plateau: Three killed in Dundu community

…OPSH nabs suspected cultist opposing govt suspension of mining

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Three people were allegedly ambushed and killed in the Dundu community, Kwall District, Irigwe Chiefdom of the Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the incident happened amidst the ongoing destruction of dry-season farms in the area.

The State Government, the State Police Command, and Operation Safe Haven, OpSH couldn’t confirm the development at the time of this report because the Special Adviser to Governor Caleb Mutfwang on Security, Brigadier-General Gakji Shipi said he wasn’t aware of the incident, the Police spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo could not be reached on his mobile phone and that of the OpSH, Major Samson Zhakom promised to make findings and revert.

However, Joseph Yonkpa, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, gave the names of the deceased as “John Avia, 48 years old, Sunday Vickson, 32 years old, and Peter Vickson, 30 years old.”

He stated that the incident happened on Sunday evening as the people were returning home from their businesses and that there had been many ambushes and farm destruction in the last two weeks. He encouraged the people to increase vigilance.

Meanwhile, troops at OpSH have arrested one individual allegedly opposing the suspension of mining activities and recovered firearms in the State.

Media Information Officer of OpSH, Major Samson Zhakom, in a statement, said, “Troops of 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN have arrested a notorious cult leader in Plateau State. The arrest came following an intelligence report that a cult group identified as Jungle Boys was planning to launch an attack on prominent individuals, including political office holders and community leaders, over the suspension of illegal mining in the State.

“The criminal suspect was arrested on 20 March 2025 at Angwan Gainyeh in the Sakon-Gyel axis in the Jos South local government area. The suspect is in custody making useful confessions while troops are on the trail of other members of the cult group.

“Also, on 23 March 2025, troops on the ongoing Operation LAFIYAN JAMA’A responded to information about criminal activities around the Youth Centre at Sabon Layi axis in Mangu LGA of the State. Troops made contact with the miscreants, engaged, and overwhelmed the criminals forcing them to flee. The general area was exploited by the combat troops, and one of the criminals, aged 29 years, was arrested armed with one AK-47 rifle loaded with 2 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special).

“Further exploitation led to the recovery of 30 cows rustled by the criminal syndicate. The recovered cows have been handed over to the owner, while the arrested suspect, recovered rifle, and ammunition are in custody for further action.”