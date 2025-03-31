Pipeline Security: Host communities, stakeholders commend PINL, urge FG on key projects

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Host communities of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) and stakeholders from Rivers, Imo, and Abia States have commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) for its efforts in securing the critical oil infrastructure.

The stakeholders acknowledged that since PINL took over pipeline protection, the TNP trunk line has seen significant improvements in production, generating billions of dollars for the country while maintaining zero infractions—except for a recent attack in Rivers State.

The commendation was given during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting organized by PINL in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, Community Relations Consultant for PINL, emphasized the importance of collaboration between the company and host communities to enhance pipeline security.

“The communities are critical stakeholders in our business. Pipeline surveillance is intelligence-driven, and reliable intelligence comes from the communities. Their support has been outstanding. This forum allows us to collectively assess our progress and seek continuous improvement,” he stated.

Dr. Mezeh noted that stakeholder engagement is key to PINL’s success, explaining that the company actively involves non-state actors, traditional rulers, youth leaders, women leaders, and local government chairmen to ensure inclusivity in its pipeline surveillance efforts.

He also highlighted PINL’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, which include healthcare and infrastructure development, aimed at alleviating economic burdens in host communities.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Philip Osaro Obele, Paramount Ruler of Eleme Kingdom, emphasized the need for host communities to receive fair treatment from the Federal Government, beyond surveillance operations and CSR initiatives.

He expressed concerns that many oil companies fail to employ local youth, leading to pipeline vandalism and illegal oil bunkering.

Similarly, King Samuel Nnee, Paramount Ruler of Tai Kingdom, praised PINL for fostering engagement but reiterated the Ogoni people’s demand for greater control over local oil resources.

“The time has come for locals to manage the oil in their communities. We urge the Federal Government to let us operate these pipelines ourselves, exploit the resources, and pay royalties accordingly. It is our oil, and we should be active participants in its management,” Nnee stated.

Also speaking, Kennedy West, President of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), credited PINL with saving the country billions of dollars through its surveillance activities.

West, however, challenged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) to clarify its plans for host communities that have supported oil production over the years.

“PINL is doing a great job, but how is this reflecting on host communities from the perspective of NNPCL? Communities must be better informed about what benefits they stand to gain for their continued cooperation,” he said.

He also urged communities to maintain their efforts in securing the pipelines while calling on the Federal Government to reciprocate their support with better development initiatives.

Chief Patricia Ogbonaya, the Ada Ekpeye-Logbo, commended PINL for providing a platform where host communities could voice their concerns about its operations.

Other stakeholders and community representatives at the meeting called for:

Greater local participation in oil industry activities.

Improved healthcare services in oil-producing areas.

Job opportunities for local youth to prevent restiveness.

Provision of social amenities such as roads, schools, and water supply.

The engagement concluded with a unified call for the Federal Government to prioritize the welfare of host communities, ensuring that they receive equitable benefits from oil production in their regions.