Peter Obi

By Bayo Wahab

Following Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), his son, Bashir El-Rufai, has been posting political tweets and aiming a dig at the supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In one of his tweets, Bashir praised Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, saying his views about him had changed.

Reacting to his father’s defection via his X account, the ex-governor’s son said APC members poisoned his mind against Obi.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi is surprisingly not a bad person after all. My views on him have changed recently. My mind was poisoned by my former party members. Sai Obi !”

In another tweet, Bashir sensitised young Nigerians to join his father’s new party, saying, there would be “an online platform for all prospective SDP members to register and join by the end of this week.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, has described El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as an inordinate ambition destined to fail.

Bwala said the former Governor of Kaduna State would be reminded that associating with “sore losers to unseat” President Bola Tinubu is neither an ideology nor progressivism.

Reacting to the development in a tweet, Bwala wrote: He tweeted, “Senior, @elrufai. I read the news today that you resigned from APC to join SDP. Well, I have nothing against you because you exercised your constitutional right. However, the MOTIVE is what we would interrogate in the coming days and remind Nigerians that you are not a phenomenal that emerge like a clap of thunder out of a blue sky.

“We would intellectually remind you that associating with sore losers to unseat the incumbent is not an IDEOLOGY, neither is it PROGRESSIVISM; It is simply an inordinate AMBITION that is destined to fail.”

