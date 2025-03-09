Opeifa vows to end vandalisation of railway infrastructure

By Theodore Opara

Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa has vowed to end all forms of vandalisation of railway critical infrastructures across the country.

The NRC boss stated this when two vandals were arrested by men of the North Central District of the Nigeria Railway Police Command, on a renewed onslaught against of nations railway fix assets.

A statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations, Mahmood Yakub, yesterday, said the arrest followed intelligence reports of the discovery of a private apartment in Kafanchan, Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where vandals hide the stolen materials.

According to him, materials recovered at the house, which was stormed after report indicated that the vandals were using the place as hideouts include 25 Short rails and 91 Sleepers.

“The Railway Police Area Command Kafanchan stormed the premises and recovered some vandalized materials including 25 short rails and 91 Sleepers stacked in two different buildings on the same premises,” the statement stated.

The two suspects arrested at the premises are being detained at the Railway Police Station, Kafanchan as the police intensifies investigations to round up other members of the gang who are still at large.

All recovered materials are under the custody of the Railway District Police Station in Kafanchan as exhibits.

Opeifa reiterates its resolve and determination to stamp out all those behind unpatriotic vandalisation of Railway critical infrastructure.

He commended the RDPO Kafanchan, for tracking the suspects and for the recovery of the track materials belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation.